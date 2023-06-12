Exclusive! Anushka Sen roped in for Amazon prime video’s next Series – Tellychakkar

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Anushka Sen has been roped in for an upcoming web series for Amazon Prime video.

Yes you heard right! Actress Anushka Sen who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution with Baal Veer, Jhansi Ki Rani, Crashh and others is now all set to be seen in the upcoming web series of Amazon prime video which is a family drama.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what different the actress has to offer with the upcoming web series.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see her in a different role once again?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

