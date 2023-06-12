Is the Apple Watch SE 2 waterproof? Does it have an IP rating? – XDA Developers

The Apple Watch SE 2 is an affordable smartwatch. Is it waterproof, though? Should you swim or shower while wearing it? Let’s find out.

Let's start by clearing a common misconception. Many of the tech products you use are water-resistant, not waterproof. This means they resist certain liquids under different conditions. Notably, though, this resistance wears down over time. So just because a device is water-resistant when it's new doesn't mean it'll remain so down the road. Thus, avoid unnecessary water or liquid exposure.

The Apple Watch SE 2, unlike the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, doesn't have an IP rating. This means it's not officially dust-resistant. As for water, the company states that the SE 2 model is water-resistant at up to 50 meters of depth. So it's safe to shower or swim while wearing it, assuming the water isn't exceptionally hot or mixed with strong detergents. After many months of use, though, your Apple Watch SE 2 might no longer be water-resistant. So once it starts wearing down, consider avoiding direct liquid exposure just to be on the safe side.

The Apple Watch SE 2 misses out on some inessential features available on higher-end models, such as an Always-On display, fast charging, and ECG. But it's still the perfect wearable for those on a limited budget.

If you're an active swimmer or diver, consider getting the Apple Watch Ultra instead of the SE 2. That's because it is water-resistant at up to 100 meters and dive-ready at up to 40 meters. Ultimately, the Apple Watch SE 2 is the lowest-end model, so you can't expect it to be as durable and powerful as the higher-end Apple Watches.

It's also worth noting that not all Apple Watch bands are water-resistant. So if you plan on exposing your watch to water, check the band manufacturer's website to see whether water will damage it or not.

Mahmoud is a Beiruti who has always sought freedom through writing. He’s been actively testing Apple products for around a decade, and he currently uses an iPhone 14 Pro, MacBook Air M2, iPad Air M1, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Max, and HomePod Mini. You’ll likely find him jogging at a park, swimming in open water, brainstorming at a coffeehouse, composing poetry on a rooftop, or merely lost in nature. You can reach out to Mahmoud via Twitter or email.

source