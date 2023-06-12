Tesla Releases FSD Beta 11.3.2 and Begins Wider Roll Out – Not a Tesla App

Tesla’s FSD Beta v11.3.2 is now rolling out with version 2022.45.11. When Tesla rolls out a new beta update, it usually goes out to employees and then original beta testers, but we’re seeing this update going out much more widely than in previous releases.
Earlier this week, Elon Musk tweeted that “V11 starts going wide this weekend,” a timeline that some questioned. However, in the early hours of Sunday morning, FSD Beta has now started going out ‘wide’.
It’s not clear how wide this beta has gone yet, but it has already been sent to many more users than v11.3.1 had according to our statistics. Tesla will likely continue to expand this beta to more owners in the coming hours or days.
Musk had earlier predicted that it would be v11.3.2 that would go to the wider group, but with v11.3.1 doing so well, it was starting to look like it would be that version to go out more widely.
For the most part, the release notes for FSD Beta v11.3.2 are the same as FSD Beta v11.3.1, however there is one notable addition to the release notes of v11.3.2.
Tesla has adjusted the position of the blind spot camera while FSD Beta is active so that it doesn’t cover up the vehicle visualizations. As Tesla says, if you prefer to have the camera feed on top of the visualizations, you can move it back and it’ll remember your preference:
– Adjusted position of Automatic Blind Spot Camera when FSD Beta is active to prioritize the Autopilot visualization. Drag the camera to save custom positions.
This is the only change in the release notes from the previous v11.3.1 beta, however, there are likely other bug fixes and improvements under the hood.
If you’re on one of the 10.69.x versions like 99% of beta users, then you’ll receive all of these features below and much more.
Besides the big feature of FSD Beta use on the highway, Tesla has also redesigned the Autopilot menu to remove older options and make your options clearer. At the very top, Tesla now gives owners three options for Autopilot features: Traffic-Aware Cruise Control (TACC), Autosteer, or FSD Beta. Autosteer is essentially Basic Autopilot, which will keep the vehicle’s speed, and brake, keep a proper following distance, and steer within the vehicle’s lane. FSD Beta is the option you’ll want if you want the vehicle to make lane changes to follow your route.
FSD Beta v11.3.2 also introduces a new shortcut for some Autopilot options. When tilting the right scroll wheel, you’ll now be presented with a new set of options. They’ll allow you to adjust the vehicle’s FSD Profile between Chill, Average, and Assertive. You’ll also have the option to enable ‘Minimal Lane Changes’ with this shortcut quickly. The option will only stay enabled for the current drive.
Another significant addition is voice drive-notes. The software now allows for instant driver feedback. If you must take control away from FSD, a prompt will ask you to explain what happened. You can leave an audio recording. For example, if the software says it is stopping for a red light, but you see the light is green, you can take over and tell Tesla what happened so their team can review it.
The update brings with it several significant improvements, including new visualizations and features that enhance the driving experience. One of the most noticeable changes in FSD v11.3.2 is the new visualizations. The vehicle’s path is now a much thicker line, representing the entire space the car currently occupies and will occupy in the immediate future.
Chevrons will also appear in the path to show the car slowing down. A white or black line will now appear before the Tesla to tell the supervising driver exactly where the car will stop.
The traffic lights will now sometimes appear blue, indicating that the vehicle obeys that traffic light. Tesla has also improved how the system identifies objects more accurately.
One of the most exciting new features in FSD v11.3.2 is the addition of FSD messages. These messages let the driver know what the vehicle is doing. If the software spots an intersection and a red light, it will say, “stopping for the red light.”
It will display various messages that make it clear what the vehicle is stopping or waiting for, such as stop signs, crossing pedestrians, bicyclists, and more. This addition gives us a better look into what the software is doing.
It’s unclear whether the improvements to automatic emergency braking included in the FSD Beta v11.3 release notes are in the update right now. However, Tesla’s continued progress with Full Self-Driving technology is clear. With each update, the company moves closer to its goal of producing fully autonomous vehicles and a more sustainable future.
Consider using our referral code (nuno84363) to help support our site. Model 3 and Y buyers will receive credits toward Tesla Merch, while Model S and X buyers will receive $1,000 off and 3 months of FSD for free.
With iOS 17’s upcoming release, Apple continues its forward-thinking approach to improving the user experience for electric vehicle owners. The upcoming update to Apple Maps offers real-time charging availability information, an inclusion that promises to streamline the charging process and heighten convenience for Tesla and other EV drivers.
In 2020, Apple first ventured into offering support for EV routing via Apple Maps. Initially launched for Ford Mustang Mach-E and Porsche Taycan drivers, Apple has now evolved the feature to incorporate real-time charging information in iOS 17. The updated interface will display the total number of stalls at a specific charging station and will also indicate how many of these are currently in use.
Given the burgeoning popularity of electric vehicles, charging stations will likely see increasing demand. The real-time charging information offered by Apple Maps in iOS 17 aims to optimize the user experience by providing up-to-the-minute data on charging station availability, thereby minimizing potential wait times. This function is bound to be a boon for Tesla drivers, who can better plan their charging stops, knowing the availability status ahead of time.
Apple Maps goes beyond merely presenting users with real-time charging availability. It further enables drivers to set up their preferred charging networks, including Tesla’s Supercharger network, Electrify America, Chargepoint, and more. Once a driver selects their preferred networks, Apple Maps tailors the information presented to align with this preference. Such personalization paves the way for an even more seamless charging experience for EV drivers.
While currently only available to cars supporting Apple Maps EV routing, the expanded functionality holds promise for broadening its reach in the future. Considering the rising trend of electric vehicles, features like real-time charging availability and preferred charging networks are set to transform the user experience of EV drivers substantially.
The updates provided by Apple in iOS 17 indicate the tech giant’s commitment to promoting and adapting to the future of sustainable travel. Given the rate of EV adoption and the growing demand for smart, seamless solutions, Apple Maps’ enhanced features, including real-time charging details, align with the evolving needs of modern EV drivers, especially Tesla owners.
The recent updates by Apple are indeed game-changers. By offering Tesla and other EV owners real-time charging information, preferred charging network selection, and intelligent routing, Apple Maps on iOS 17 is ushering in a new era of convenient and efficient EV travel.
Unfortunately, Tesla owners will likely not see support for Apple’s EV routing feature, but they’ll still be able to benefit from the real-time availability information of EV chargers.
Apple’s iOS 17 was released to developers at their WWDC conference earlier this month and is expected to be released this fall.
A monumental shift is happening in the electric vehicle industry as General Motors announces the adoption of Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS). It seems fitting to say that the North American Charging Standard is now… the North American Charging Standard. This significant change, which could solidify the NACS as the unified EV charging standard, follows on the heels of Ford’s similar decision just weeks prior.
General Motors broke the news last Thursday, confirming plans to integrate Tesla’s sleek NACS charging ports into its future EVs starting in 2025. Tesla’s charging ecosystem currently boasts over 12,000 Superchargers in Canada and the US and 45,000 worldwide, offering EV owners broader access to high-speed charging infrastructure.
Before this integration, GM and Tesla planned to extend Supercharger access to existing Ford EV owners in early 2024 via a CCS to Tesla adapter. Like the Ford announcement, whether owners will be charged for these adapters remains unanswered. As a part of its commitment to a seamless transition, GM will provide a NACS to CCS adapter for its EV owners to charge at CCS fast-charging stations.
GM aims to ensure a smooth charging experience for its customers by incorporating Supercharger network details like location and availability data into its EVs and mobile apps. Mary Barra, GM Chair and CEO, expressed that this strategic collaboration is a key component of their plan to fast-track mass EV adoption. The goal is to create a broad ecosystem of EVs across various categories and price points while simultaneously expanding access to fast chargers.
The partnership has already shown positive signs, with Tesla’s shares rising following the announcement. With two of North America’s biggest automakers now endorsing Tesla’s charging standard, the future of the CCS (Combined Charging System) in North America looks increasingly uncertain.
This significant decision by General Motors represents more than just a strategic partnership. It is a significant leap towards the unification of EV charging standards in North America, further paving the way for a single, seamless charging experience for all EV owners. As GM and Ford transition to Tesla’s NACS, we can expect other automakers to follow suit, strengthening the adoption of this standard.
The North American Charging Standard is indeed becoming the North American Charging Standard. By embracing the NACS, automakers like GM are making strategic business decisions and contributing to a broader vision – one where electric vehicle charging is universal, seamless, and efficient for all.
See all the features included in Tesla’s latest update, version 2023.20.4.1.
With iOS 17’s upcoming release, Apple continues its forward-thinking approach to improving the user experience for el…
A monumental shift is happening in the electric vehicle industry as General Motors announces the adoption of Tesla’s …
Tesla is now on track to fulfill its commitment to deliver the much-anticipated Cybertruck. According to recent repor…
On the heels of last week’s wiper news about Tesla’s auto-sensing feature, CEO Elon Musk has proclaimed that “wipers …
Tesla has engineered a brilliant workaround to tackle the direct sales ban instituted in several US states. This inge…
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
The best Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Wireless Phone Charger — now, even better. Get $10 off with promo: NotATeslaApp10
On the heels of last week’s wiper news about Tesla’s auto-sensing feature, CEO Elon Musk has proclaimed that “wipers …
Tesla has engineered a brilliant workaround to tackle the direct sales ban instituted in several US states. This inge…
Tesla has signaled a more open approach by allowing other automakers to access its Supercharger network. This move, s…
In the ongoing quest to deliver advanced vehicular technology, Tesla never fails to surprise. Tesla enthusiasts have …
Following a diligent observation by a service technician, Tesla has proactively initiated a voluntary recall on a fra…
In the tech-driven landscape of the automobile industry, Tesla remains a key player, consistently introducing feature…
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
TeslaFi is a service that logs your drives and charging sessions so that you can later refer back to them. We highly recommend checking them out if you use your car for business trips and would like to keep track of reimbursements, if you like to see how much you spend on charging or if you just love statistics. View their about us page and see everything they have to offer!
Stay organized, connected, and stylish with Cyberbackpack — the #1 backpack, luggage & travel accessories for Tesla owners. We highly recommend checking them out if you commute or travel and would like a backpack or luggage that is sleek, secure and durable. View their products page and see everything they have to offer!
The EV Universe newsletter reports distill more than 100 EV news sources into a 10-minute read every week. We cover both Tesla and the rest of the EV industry. Join over 3,000 EV geeks like us and subscribe to the free weekly newsletter here.
Find out how to become a sponsor and have your site listed here.
Although we share official Tesla release notes, we are not affiliated with Tesla Motors. We are Tesla fans and supporters.
See all the features included in Tesla’s latest update, version 2023.20.4.1.
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
10% off Tesla accessories at Tesmanian with promo code: TeslaSoftwareUpdates
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Tesla Releases FSD Beta 11.3.2 and Begins Wider Roll Out – Not a Tesla App
Tesla’s FSD Beta v11.3.2 is now rolling out with version 2022.45.11. When Tesla rolls out a new beta update, it usually goes out to employees and then original beta testers, but we’re seeing this update going out much more widely than in previous releases.