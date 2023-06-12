Transform your living space into a smart home with this half-off Echo … – SFGATE

Need to know? Alexa can show.

Having a smart home used to seem like something that was reserved for only the richest of the rich, or characters in science fiction movies. It used to require hard wiring your entire house to even fathom this being a possibility. But with AI systems like Amazon’s Alexa, anyone can start building a smart home on a budget.

With this deal from Amazon, you can get an Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) for just $54.99 while it’s 50% off.

The Echo Show 8 is basically an improved Amazon Echo with an HD screen to make the device that much better. By using your voice, you can speak to Alexa to get the weather report, listen to your favorite music, hear the morning news, control smart devices around the home, and more.

The Echo Show 8 can display your pictures, show recipes, scroll through song lyrics while listening to your favorite music, and even play movie trailers for you. It’s also an easy way to have video calls with friends and family, or connect to your security cameras to see what’s going on in real-time.

It’s worth noting that this version of the Echo Show 8 is not an actual smart hub that will control all of your devices on its own. To control all smart devices using Zigbee technology, you’ll need an Echo Show 10 or one of the Echo’s with a built-in Zigbee Smart Hub. But as long as this show and your smart devices are connected through WiFi or Bluetooth, it can control them!

So if you want to start creating a smart home by having an AI assistant at the ready, pick up this Echo Show 8 for just $54.99 while it’s on sale.

