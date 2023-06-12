5 Apple TV+ Error Codes (and How to Fix Them) – MUO – MakeUseOf

Having trouble with Apple TV+? Here are five ways to fix the most common error messages.

Apple TV+ is a great streaming service, especially for Apple users. While it usually runs without a hitch, occasionally, you may experience an error message that interrupts your entertainment.

When this occurs, there are a few troubleshooting processes you may take prior to contacting Apple support for help.

When you see "This video isn't available to watch. Wait a moment, then try again" on Apple TV+, you have some troubleshooting to do.

If you want to fix the "Video Unavailable" error on Apple TV+, there are a few things you can try:

If your video suddenly stops playing, or the video quality is less than desired, you may be prompted with the "There's a problem loading your content" error message.

This may be caused by a lack of internet bandwidth or a glitch that occurred when the content was loading. In this case, proceed with the following steps to rectify the situation:

This error stems from Apple TV+ not being able to verify your subscription. Since you subscribed to Apple TV+ with an Apple ID, you will need to log out of your account.

To log out of your Apple ID on an Apple device, follow these steps:

If you are using a non-Apple streaming device, you should log out of the Apple TV+ app. Just take the following steps:

Also known as error 1021, this Apple TV+ issue may appear when your streaming device cannot load the content you selected. This may be due to a server issue, network connection problems, or a malfunction of Apple TV+.

To fix this issue, take the following steps:

While you wait, you can always try out these Apple TV+ tips and tricks to improve your viewing experience.

If you share Apple TV+ with your family, you may want to ensure you are not trying to stream across too many devices all at once.

Apple TV+ allows for six streams from different devices simultaneously. If your account exceeds that number, you will be unable to load and view content.

This number varies for those accessing Apple TV+ from their Apple Music student subscription. For these subscribers, Apple TV+ may only be viewed from one device at a time.

To fix this issue, log out of one device in order to stream on a new device.

If the error code you are experiencing isn't on this list, there are a few general things you can try to fix the Apple TV+ issue.

With these troubleshooting tips, you should be able to fix most Apple TV+ issues and get back to streaming your favorites quickly!

By now, Apple TV+ should be working again. But if all of these remedies can't fix your issue, it is best to contact Apple support directly for assistance.

Kendra began writing professionally in 2017. She enjoys writing about the latest streaming entertainment news, particularly for the platforms Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu. In addition, she often writes about eReader tips as she is an avid eBook reader. She can often be found at the local airport and flying in various single-engine aircraft in her free time.

source