How to read and understand Samsung firmware numbers – SamMobile – Samsung news

Last updated: July 22nd, 2022 at 17:07 UTC+02:00

Samsung is the best brand for customers who care about firmware updates. For several reasons. One is that Galaxy smartphones receive more Android OS upgrades than any other brand, including Google Pixel. The other is that Samsung is usually the first OEM to release new security patches, even ahead of Google.

Samsung also provides the ODIN tool for Android smartphone users who prefer manual updates. And as many of you who check our home page regularly know, official Samsung firmware files for ODIN are available for download on our website. We cover software update stories and discuss the latest firmware versions regularly.

Right now, however, we’re doing something different. We’re explaining what the letters and numbers associated with every firmware version mean. Once you learn this information, Samsung’s firmware versions will no longer look like strings of seemingly random letters and numbers. Instead, you’ll be able to read the hidden meaning behind the apparent randomness and gain all the information you need at a glance.

Each character or combination of characters contains specific bits of information about the firmware and the target device. The easiest way to understand Samsung’s firmware number scheme is to break it down into four pieces.

We’ll use the most recent Galaxy Note 10+ (LTE) update for reference. It carries firmware number N975FXXU8HVE6. We’ll break it down as follows: N975 | FXX | U8H | VE6.

There are different ways to cut Samsung’s firmware numbers into different sections. We chose this method because it’s easier to remember, i.e., there are four sections containing 4-3-3-3 characters. N975 | FXX | U8H | VE6.

Furthermore, each section is defined by the type of information it pertains to, including hardware (N975), availability (FXX), the contents of the update (U8H), and when it was built (VE6).

NOTE: The 4-3-3-3 pattern works with Samsung firmware updates in most markets, except, for example, in the United States, where unlocked Galaxy devices have an additional character in their firmware numbers.

Remember that we’re using the recent firmware number from the Galaxy Note 10+ as a reference. This firmware identifier will vary based on each Galaxy device and update available.













NOTE: It’s important to keep in mind that the first two sections in the firmware number of your Samsung Galaxy device will never change, no matter how many updates you install. The rule is that when you install firmware updates manually, you should never try to apply updates whose first seven characters in the firmware number don’t match your current version. (First eight characters for USA unlocked and a few other variations like FG, FN).









