Prime Video Schedule March 27-April 2: New TV & Movies – ComingSoon.net

By Tudor Leonte

A sci-fi series titled The Power headlines the Prime Video schedule for March 27-April 2.

On Friday, March 31, the streaming service will add The Power to its available content. Written and created by Alderman, The Power series is a 10-episode feminist thriller that will be told in a subversive and multi-stranded narrative. It stars Toni Collette as Margot Cleary-Lopez, John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez, Auli’i Cravalho as Jos Cleary-Lopez, Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde Ojo, Josh Charles as Daniel Dandon, Eddie Marsan as Bernie Monke, Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke, Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana Moskalev, Halle Bush as Allie Montgomery, and more.

“It tells the story of when all teenage girls in the world suddenly gain the power to electrocute people at will,” reads the synopsis. “They soon discover that their newfound ability is something that is hereditary, inbuilt, and impossible to take away. The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.”

It is being executive produced by Alderman, Claire Wilson, Whit Anderson (Ozark), Stacy Osei-Kuffour (Watchmen, PEN15), and Rebecca Levene, along with story consultant Sarah Quintrell (Ellen). Raelle Tucker has also been set as the showrunner.

