Avalanche (AVAX) and Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Prediction As The Hideaways Makes BIG Gains | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

The cryptocurrency community had a brief relief followed by red this week, but how have the prices of Avalanche (AVAX) and Rocket Pool (RPL) fared?

It’s been a lousy week for AVAX and RPL holders, to say the least, and our analyst will provide price predictions on both.

We’ll also cover one of the bigger presales going on right now that could see a 500x return on investment over the next couple of years – called The Hideaways.

Previously, Avalanche (AVAX) was one of the coins that gained remarkable traction as an alternative solution to the high fees of Ethereum (ETH).

However, AVAX failed to retain an impressive mark to investors and developers as it recently plunged 87.60% from its peak. With many Venture Capitalists holding a large portion of AVAX tokens at much lower prices than today – it’s predicted the price will fall further.

Avalanche is currently down 0.60% from the previous week, with a low of $17.93. The token has drained 76.50% of its value compared to the past year.



Previously, AVAX leaped out from other smart contract cryptos due to its rapid time to completion. However, blockchain transactions now might take longer to complete than those made using debit cards.

For this reason, Avalanche is poised to take further downhill in the upcoming trading session, considering that many economists are forecasting a crypto winter.

Conversely, The Hideaways (HDWY) emerges as an illustration of a forward-thinking cryptocurrency that is not stuck in the past. Analysts highly favor the revolutionary project, tagging it as a secure, profitable long-term investment.

Rocket Pool (RPL) is the industry’s first truly decentralized Ethereum staking pool. Initially, the financial industry’s top names have lent their weight to RPL’s price.

However, the token has unloaded most of the boost it received. Rocket Pool has extended its bearish streak after slumping 7.00% to $1,381.06 in the last seven days.

Market sentiment toward the RPL continues to decline, pushing its price level to a plunge of 71.30% from its all-time high.

Over the last 24 hours, Rocket Pool’s trading volume is at $490.95 thousand, while the market valuation dropped to $169.76 million.

The investing community is up for questioning the future of DeFi tokens amid the downbeat macroeconomic environment. Furthermore, RPL holders rushed to other protocols that provide better incentives, of which The Hideaways (HDWY) is a clear winner.

With its revolutionary proposition of making luxury property investment accessible to everyone around the world for as little as $100.

The Hideaways (HDWY) is projected to become one of the best-performing tokens this year as it allows the tokenization of properties, giving you real passive income of 20% per year.

The real estate superstar offers a unique platform that facilitates investments in high-end properties through fractionalized NFTs. It is a more attractive venture than Avalanche (AVAX) and Rocket Pool (RPL).

The Hideaways allows anyone to participate in the growing $230 trillion property market for as little as $100. Traders could still join the ongoing HDWY presale for only $0.02 per token as it seems likely to increase to $0.045 in the coming days.

Ultimately, leading analysts projected The Hideaways to surge 9,000% by the end of 2022, highlighting the massive profit from this coin.

