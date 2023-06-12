How to Transfer Your Windows 11 License to Another Computer – MUO – MakeUseOf

Are you replacing an old PC with a new one? Don’t buy a license just yet; here’s how to check if you can transfer Windows 11, and how to do so.

If you have recently purchased a new desktop or laptop, you might want to have Windows 11 on it. For some users, it can be a bit expensive to purchase a new license of Windows 11 for the new computer.

However, if you have Windows 11 installed on your old machine and purchased a new one to replace it, you should know that it is possible to transfer your license over to the new computer without needing to buy a new one. Here's what you need to know about transferring your Windows 11 license.

The first thing you will need to determine is whether your Windows 11 license is transferrable. Not all licenses are, so it's essential to make sure that you can transfer yours.

If your old system didn't have Windows 10 or 11 pre-installed, and you purchased the retail license for it from Microsoft or third-party vendors, you can transfer it to your new system. However, remember that you can only activate a single license key on a single device.

On the other hand, if your old system had Windows OS pre-installed, that means the license is an Original Equipment Manufacturers product (OEM). This license is provided by the device manufacturer, and it is not legal to transfer it to another computer. The OEM license is usually non-transferable and can be used only on the device it was originally installed on.

It's also a good idea to brush up on the different types of Windows licensing so you know what you're transferring.

If your license is eligible for transfer, you will need to perform a few steps before the process can be completed.

Before transferring your Windows 11 license to another computer, you need to determine the type of license associated with it. As mentioned, you can only transfer the license if it is a retail one.

To check your Windows 11 license type, follow these steps:

To transfer your Windows 11 license, you will need to find the product key associated with it.

If you still can't locate the product key, check out our guide on how to find your Windows 11 product key and extract it from your PC.

Before you can transfer your Windows 11 license, it needs to be deactivated from its current device.

To do this, follow these steps:

Now you can proceed with the license transfer process.

Once you have determined that your license is transferrable, have located the product key, and deactivated the license from your old system, you can transfer it to another device.

Here are two ways to do it.

The most straightforward way to transfer your Windows 11 license to another computer is by using the Command Prompt.

To do that, follow these steps:

You can also transfer your Windows 11 license to another computer by contacting Microsoft Support if you cannot activate it manually.

Here is how to do that:

Your Windows 11 license should be successfully transferred to your new computer.

As you can see, you don't need to purchase a new license for your new computer if you already have a transferable Windows 11 license on your old device, which you don't plan to use.

Transferring a Windows 11 license to another device is not as difficult as it may seem. Doing so can save you money and ensure your new machine runs on an OS with the latest features.

Just make sure that your new device meets the minimum system requirements for installing Windows 11.

