SpaceX launches fresh Dragon cargo ship to space station, lands … – Space.com

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
SpaceX’s CRS-27 cargo mission lifted off on time Tuesday (March 14) from Florida.
Another Dragon is on its way to the International Space Station (ISS).
SpaceX launched its 27th contracted cargo mission for NASA on Tuesday (March 14), sending a robotic Dragon capsule aloft from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 8:30 p.m. EDT (0030 GMT on March 15).
If all goes according to plan, the Dragon will arrive at the ISS on Thursday (March 16) at 7:52 a.m. EDT (1152 GMT). You can watch that rendezvous live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA.
Related: Facts about SpaceX’s Dragon capsuleThe newly launched mission, known as CRS-27, was the the third for this particular Dragon capsule and the seventh for the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket that carried it to orbit.
That booster will likely fly again: It came down for a pinpoint touchdown on the SpaceX drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas about seven minutes and 45 seconds after liftoff on Tuesday.
The landing was a historic one for the company, and for spaceflight in general.
“In an industry that has historically been male-dominated, today’s recovery operations are being managed by an all-female crew,” SpaceX engineer Zachary Luppen said during the CRS-27 launch webcast. “In fact, we believe it to be the first all-female crew for any kind of operation like this, and if it’s not the first, then we’re in great company.”
That crew is responsible for operating the recovery ships and getting the Falcon 9 safely back to shore, Luppen explained.
— SpaceX: Facts about Elon Musk’s private spaceflight company
— The 20 most memorable SpaceX missions from its 1st 20 years in photos
— SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule returns to Earth after 6-week stay at space station
On CRS-27, Dragon is hauling up spacewalk equipment, vehicle hardware and other supplies, as well as about 60 new scientific experiments.
Among the scientific gear are the final two investigations for Tissue Chips in Space, a project run by the U.S. National Institutes of Health and the International Space Station National Laboratory.
“Both studies, Cardinal Heart 2.0 and Engineered Heart Tissues-2, use small devices containing living cells that mimic functions of human tissues and organs to advance the development of treatments for cardiac dysfunction,” NASA officials wrote in an update on March 9.
Another scientific payload going up on CRS-27 is the HUNCH Ball Clamp Monopod, which was built by Houston-area high school students. The monopod could make it easier to film in space, agency officials said.
Dragon is also carrying food, including some rare treats for astronauts accustomed to eating preserved victuals out of a box or bag.
“The crews requested some fresh fruit and refrigerated cheeses,” Phil Dempsey, NASA’s International Space Station Program transportation integration manager, said during a prelaunch press conference on Monday (March 13). “So on board are apples, blueberries, grapefruit, oranges [and] cherry tomatoes, as well as a few different cheeses.”
The cargo Dragon will join one of its crew-carrying cousins at the ISS on Thursday. The Crew Dragon Endeavour arrived at the orbiting lab on March 3, delivering the four astronauts of SpaceX’s Crew-6 mission for NASA. On Saturday (March 11), the four spaceflyers of SpaceX’s Crew-5 left the ISS, heading for home aboard the Crew Dragon Endurance.
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9:20 p.m. EDT on March 14 with news of successful launch and rocket landing.
Mike Wall is the author of “Out There” (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book about the search for alien life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Get breaking space news and the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, “Out There,” was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.
China breaks its rideshare record with 26-satellite launch (video)
NASA begins 60th round of space artifact awards for schools, museums
A chaotic star is inching toward a violent death as astronomers watch in real-time
By Brett Tingley
By Space.com Staff
By Robert Lea
By Mike Wall
By Robert Lea
By Leonard David
By Robert Z. Pearlman
By Elizabeth Howell, Daisy Dobrijevic
By Robert Lea
By Sharmila Kuthunur
By Andrew Jones
Space is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.
SpaceX launches fresh Dragon cargo ship to space station, lands … – Space.com
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.