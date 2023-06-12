Microsoft Surface Duo 2 launch date announced? Find out – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 launch date: Microsoft is having a rather busy year. The company back in June this year hosted a special event wherein it announced its Windows 10 successor operating system dubbed as the Microsoft Windows 11. Shortly after, Windows 11 operating system arrived on the Windows Insider program wherein the company gave us a glimpse of all the features that would arrive on the new OS. The Windows 11 list of features includes a new Taskbar, native Teams integration and Spotify integration. Now, Microsoft has announced yet another event. And unlike its June 24 event, this event focuses on hardware – most likely, Microsoft Surface Duo.

Microsoft in a post on social media, while announcing its upcoming event, revealed that it will be held at 11AM ET or (8:30PM IST) on Wednesday, September 22. While the company did not reveal what we should expect from its upcoming event, but the image along with the invite shared by Microsoft on its social media posts show a Surface laptop-like figure indicating that the company could be launching tablets and laptops.

If reports are to be believed, the company could launch the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 at its September 22 event. Microsoft’s dual-screen Android-powered device has already been spotted on Geekbench, which has revealed that it will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset and Adreno 660 GPU that is coupled with 8GB of RAM. Additionally, reports have revealed that it could feature support for 5G connectivity, and NFC for contactless payments.

Apart from Microsoft Surface Duo, the company is also expected to launch Surface Book 3 successor, that is, Surface Book 4, at its upcoming event. It could come with a hinged screen design rather than Surface Book 3’s detachable display. Lastly, the company is also expected to launch the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 laptop, which is likely to get thinner bezels and a faster processor.

Interestingly, Microsoft is hosting its annual fall event just ahead of the launch of its Windows 11 desktop operating system. The company has already revealed that after months of wait, it will start rolling out Windows 11 OS as a free update to its users starting October 5. In addition to Windows 11, Microsoft PC Health Check Tool, which is also available to Windows Insider users only, will be available to Windows users.

