The past few weeks have provided us with little tidbits of information about what Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Duo 2 smartphone could have in store for us. For starters, its Geekbench listing told us that it would run a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Leaked renders shed light on its camera configuration and showcased its design. Now, a new report from Naver tells us pretty much everything we need to know about the Microsoft Surface Duo 2. It will allegedly retail at US$1,500, a full US$100 dearer than the last time.
Each of its screens will measure 5.8 inches (2,754 x 1,896 pixels resolution) and refresh at 90/120Hz. If its predecessor is anything to go by, we’re probably looking at an OLED panel. Memory and storage will max out at 8GB and 256GB, respectively, with no option to expand the latter further. The foldable is said to draw power from a 4,400mAh battery, but nothing has been mentioned about its fast charging prowess.
Moving on to the cameras, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will ship with a 12MP primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens at the back. A 12MP module will handle selfies and video calls- something that was missing from the original Surface Duo. It is clear that Microsoft doesn’t want to repeat the mistake of under-speccing its only high-end Android foldable.
Connectivity options on the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC and an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip. Smartphones with UWB chips are few and far between, and it’ll be interesting to see how Microsoft uses it. Wireless charging could be supported, too, and that’s why it is slated to be thicker than its predecessor. The smartphone will ship with Android 11 out of the box and is expected to get the Android 12 update soon-ish.
Buy the Microsoft Surface Duo on Amazon
Naver (in Korean)
via FrontTron on Twitter
Image source
Microsoft Surface Duo 2 price and specifications revealed by new … – Notebookcheck.net
