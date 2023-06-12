Android 14 (One UI 6.0) update: List of eligible Samsung Galaxy … – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2023 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission.

Last updated: June 12th, 2023 at 09:50 UTC+02:00

Samsung released Android 13 to Galaxy device owners late last year. The company has done an impressive job of quickly rolling it out for eligible devices. Tens of millions of Galaxy smartphones and tablets are now running Android 13 with One UI 5.0.

The focus now shifts to Android 14. Google has released the first Android 14 Developer Preview in February 2023. Keep in mind that Google’s previews aren’t available for Samsung devices. The company launches its own One UI beta program every year. We can expect this year’s beta program to go live in the third quarter. As is always the case, a new Android OS upgrade is accompanied by a new One UI version, and Android 14 will be coupled with One UI 6.0.

Samsung has streamlined its software update policies so it’s easy to figure out which devices will get the Android 14 One UI 6.0 update. There are many devices that are now eligible for four Android OS upgrades. This means that even modes that are up to three years old will receive the update. Check out the list below to see if your device is on the list.

Galaxy S series

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy A series

Galaxy M series

Galaxy F series

Galaxy Xcover series

Galaxy Tab series

You might also like

Google released the Developer Beta version of Android 14 earlier this year, and at Google I/O 2023, the company released the Public Beta version. Yesterday, Google released the Android 13 Beta 3 update and said that the operating system has now reached platform stability. It means that Samsung could soon release the One UI 6.0 […]

Google kickstarted Android 14 beta testing for Pixel smartphones a few days ago, and in a few months, Samsung will do the same for Galaxy devices. Samsung’s version of Android 14 with come with One UI 6.0, adding new features on top of everything that’s included in Android 14. Once beta testing is over, Samsung […]

The Galaxy S21 series is among the numerous Samsung smartphone lineups expected to receive the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update. The Galaxy S21 trio of flagships hit the market in January 2021, and they’re eligible for four major OS upgrades thanks to Samsung’s updated firmware policy. When will the Galaxy S21 series receive One […]

Every year, Google releases a major Android OS upgrade. Samsung does the same and uses Google’s new OS version as a platform for a fresh One UI update. And like clockwork, for the second half of 2023, we expect a handful of Galaxy phones to get Android 14 and One UI 6.0. If you want […]

Android 14 is the next major update coming to Google’s mobile operating system, and some manufacturers have already released Android 14 in beta form for their customers. Samsung fans, including everyone here at SamMobile, are looking forward to Android 14 as well. By the end of 2023 Samsung will likely have released Android 14 worldwide […]

Apple made some big announcements yesterday at WWDC 2023. This is Apple’s yearly software event and as expected, the company announced the next iterations of its software. The company unveiled iOS 17 yesterday which will be released for eligible iPhones later this year in the fall. There were many interesting new features that Apple introduced […]

June 2023 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

SM-A146B

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

SM-E546B

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G

SM-M546B

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

SM-M146B

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

SM-A546E

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

SM-A346B

Samsung Galaxy A14

SM-A145F

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G

SM-E146B

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

Notebook

TV

© 2023 SamMobile

source