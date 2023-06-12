Full Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs posted as huge Galaxy S23 … – Notebookcheck.net

A couple of big Galaxy S23-related leaks have hit the Internet, with TENAA revealing key details about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and /Leaks offering up a huge selection of images showing dummy units of the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. The TENAA listing is for a device model SM-S9180, which has been accepted as being the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As can be seen in the screenshot posted below, the key specifications are included, such as the 8-core processor with a CPU frequency of up to 3.36 GHz (optimized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) and the choice of 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM. There are also storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB listed.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is described as having a 6.8-inch display and supposedly comes with a 4,855-mAh battery. An “optical zoom factor” of 10 times is mentioned as is the specific camera equipment, and while it is clear to see that the S23 Ultra will apparently sport a 12 MP sensor at the front, there is some confusion about the main camera equipment on the rear. The TENAA listing states “200,10800,1200,1200” for the four sensors on the back, with multiple sources reporting this as a surprising 108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP configuration.
However, there is still plenty of hope for a 200 MP lens to turn up in the Galaxy S23 Ultra as this has already supposedly been confirmed by Samsung, and it is possible that there is a mistake in the TENAA post (which would explain putting “200” before “10800”). In addition, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a main camera configuration of 108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP, so it would seem strange for the South Korean manufacturer to reduce the resolution of any of the units. Another source has plumped for a 200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP definition, so it really depends on the listing interpretation and its accuracy at the moment.
A considerable amount of Samsung Galaxy S23 dummy unit images have also been shared online, with the photos showing the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra designs from multiple angles. It’s possible the dummy units are based on CAD drawings that are used by case makers and the like in preparation for major smartphone releases. There are no surprises to be had in terms of design, with the Galaxy S23 and S23+ looking very similar to their respective predecessors but with the inclusive camera housing replaced by individual camera bumps. The Galaxy S23 Ultra dummy unit also looks similar to its predecessor, but the much-reported flatter display appears to be evident here.
