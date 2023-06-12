Apple Watch Sale May 2023 – Save Big on Apple Series 7 – Runner's World

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article. Why Trust Us?

The 1st Generation SE is just $149.

fitness tracker, look no further. We’re seeing some all-time-low Apple Watch deals from major retailers like Amazon and Walmart this week. Right now, the and are at their lowest prices ever, with the SE dropping to just $149—making it the most affordable Apple Watch on the market.

If you’re looking to upgrade your Apple Watch from an older series or just tap into the world of wearables, the is a fantastic place to start. The SE 1st Generation is the lowest-priced wearable from Apple, but we’ve never seen it down to $149.

The smartwatch offers activity and sleep tracking, a heart rate monitor, and a built-in GPS. While the on-sale model doesn’t offer cellular connectivity, as long as your iPhone is nearby, you can take calls and send texts right from your wrist. All three of the metallic finishes are on sale and come with a coordinating band. It’s waterproof up to 50 meters, offers a battery life of up to 18 hours, and keeps you connected all day long.

The might not be the newest Apple Watch on the market, but it’s packed with loads of the same features as the Series 8. It’s a few bumps up from the SE, so if you’re an Apple Watch fan looking for cool new features, you’ll definitely notice a difference when you switch to the Series 7 from an older model.

On top of the heart rate monitor, fitness, and sleep tracking features, the Series 7 adds ECG, Blood Oxygen monitoring, and an always-on altimeter for tracking elevation (which comes in handy on hikes). The model with the deepest price cut comes with a sleek stainless steel band that gives you the sophisticated look of a standard watch, but all the features of a high-tech wearable. It’s 47 percent off, dropping the price to the lowest we’ve ever seen for the premium band.

There are a few other models on sale, so we’ve dropped those for you below, too. The Series 8, , and are also seeing price drops this week. We know discounted Apple tech sells out fast, especially during peak shopping holidays like Memorial Day (which is fast approaching). So if you’re looking to buy, strike while the iron’s hot.

