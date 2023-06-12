Which Amazon Echo speaker should you buy? – Android Police

These smart speakers offer premium sound coupled with the advanced functionality of Amazon’s Alexa

Unlike many everyday speakers that will work with Amazon's Alexa only when your phone is actively connected, the best Amazon Alexa-powered speakers feature full integration with the smart assistant. That means you can set up the Alexa-powered speakers on your home network, unleashing their full potential as quality speakers that can also help you control other great Alexa-compatible smart home devices on the same network with nothing more than your voice.

Plenty of smart speakers are on the market today, and it can be tough to decide which one is best suited for your needs. We've rounded up a bunch of the best Alexa-powered speakers that range from bedside companions to full-room setups to outdoor party makers, all including the full range of Alexa's skills.

Affordable audio

Amazon’s Echo Dot (5th Gen) is the most affordable option here, whether you’re adding to your current setup or just starting into the world of Alexa. It’s compact, it looks great, and, of course, it works seamlessly with Alexa.

Amazon's fifth-generation Echo Dot is a compact spherical speaker that can sit just about anywhere, pumping out clean and clear audio. Amazon has upgraded the sound quality in each generation, and while this speaker won't be enough for a big house party, it will fill the room with sound if required. Our Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) review noted, "it'll do just fine work spoken-word content and won't be a bother if you like having some background music." This is a very affordable speaker, and its audio quality lives up to the price.

In terms of connectivity, there's an Eero Wi-Fi extender integrated within the unit, dovetailing with one of the most popular Wi-Fi mesh systems on the planet. Plus, a new accelerometer supports tap controls, including audio pausing, playback, and instantly snoozing alarms. Of course, it will work on any old Wi-Fi network, and you can use it to control other compatible smart home devices.

You can get the standard Echo Dot (5th Gen) in Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue, and Glacier White colors. Amazon also offers an Echo Dot with a built-in digital clock (ideal for bedside tables) and an Echo Dot for kids in owl and dragon themes, each for about $10 more than the regular version. Note that these smart speakers often go on sale, at which time the budget pricing gets even more attractive.

Outstanding audio

The Sonos One (Gen 2) delivers the most audio bang for your buck, and it can even be paired up with other Sonos speakers for a whole-home listening experience.

Sonos has a reputation for outstanding audio quality from its speaker systems, and anyone who is particularly concerned about how good their music sounds will want to check out the second-gen Sonos One. This is a relatively compact speaker for the sound it can produce, and you'll be able to tuck it in just about anywhere without taking up a ton of space. The exterior, available in black and white color options, features touch controls for music; it also has its own voice control to go along with built-in Alexa support.

The Sonos One has a tweeter, mid-woofer, and two digital amps to boost the sound quality, and its far-field microphones ensure it can pick up your voice even at a distance. Best part? You can mix the Sonos One with other Sonos speakers to create a home full of synchronized sound. This speaker doesn't come cheap, but it's the right choice if you can't live without booming sound. Note that the Sonos One is also equipped with Google Assistant should you ever feel the need to switch things up in your smart home ecosystem.

The right choice for deep pockets

Bose sound quality is real, and this Alexa-powered speaker can deliver some outstanding sound while remaining relatively compact. It’s very expensive, but those with a bigger budget will love what they hear.

The Sonos One is a great option, but the Bose Home Speaker 500 is an even better pick for those with deep pockets. It's built to deliver 360-degree sound loud enough to fill a large room, all thanks to its dual-driver setup encased in an aluminum grille chassis. Touch controls on the top give you local control over your sound, and an LED display on the front provides information about what's currently playing.

Amazon Alexa is baked right in, and the microphone array on the top of the speaker does a good job of recognizing commands even in a busy space. Like the Sonos One, you can pair the Bose Home Speaker 500 with other Bose products to create a full soundscape. This is certainly more expensive than a lot of other options in this list, though few alternatives can compete with its audio quality.

Flagship Echo sound

The Echo Studio is one of the more expensive Alexa-powered devices from Amazon’s stable, but it delivers the best sound quality of the bunch thanks to a 360-degree speaker setup, spatial audio, and Dolby Atmos support.

Amazon's entire Echo lineup boasts a top-notch user experience, but most models aren't designed with peak audio quality in mind. That's where this speaker stands out. In our Amazon Echo Studio review, we discovered how great this speaker is at high volumes, writing, "While the Echo Studio is definitely large for a smart speaker, something this size should not be able to cover a room in sound as well as this does." That has a lot to do with the Echo Studio's five speakers — a woofer, three mid-woofers, and a tweeter — and spatial audio processing, as well as its ability to scan your room's acoustics and make small changes to maximize the sound quality. It even has Dolby Atmos for compatible content.

A fabric-covered exterior in either Charcoal or Glacier colors contributes to a less intrusive and more professional look than many others (which is nice because it's pretty big). And, since Amazon tends to go all-out in perfecting its interfaces and software, you can trust that Alexa on the Echo Studio will answer questions, solve problems, and complete tasks quickly and accurately, with no hesitation. Its ability to act as a Zigbee hub will also make setting up your smart home that much easier.

Take your music with you

The Sonos Move is on the pricey side, but it should prove to be the ideal speaker for those who value audio quality and mobility. Enjoy up to 11 hours of battery life, IP65 water and dust resistance, and booming sound.

Unlike most battery-powered speakers that are merely "Alexa-compatible," the powerful yet compact Sonos Move gives you access to Alexa's entire repertoire, versatile Bluetooth connectivity, and up to 11 hours of playback between charges. When it needs a recharge, just set it on the included wireless charging stand. In our Sonos Move review, we found it to be "the perfect speaker if you want to carry it to another room […] while still being connected to Wi-Fi."

A downward-firing tweeter, a mid-woofer, and two digital amps give it an excellent low-end response and surprisingly good omnidirectional output, even though it doesn't have a 360-degree driver configuration. An IP56 rating promises it won't be damaged by splashes or errant dust particles, although you certainly don't want it in the pool. While it's more costly than other battery-powered speakers, its sound is in a class of its own. If you have other Sonos speakers, you can link them up for even more audio output.

High-quality audio in a compact speaker

The Bose Portable Smart Speaker is far more portable than the Sonos Move and still pumps impressive audio. It also has a premium build quality and a carrying handle on top for easier mobility.

Bose's Portable Smart Speaker competes directly with the Sonos Move, and anyone with deeper pockets who don't want to compromise on sound quality should consider both. We stated in our Bose Portable Smart Speaker review, "being able to position a better-than-average smart speaker around [the] house — including outside — is a dream come true, especially when [you] want the same music playing indoors and outdoors simultaneously."

The combination of a downward-facing driver, internal sound deflector, and three bass radiators ensure consistent sound from every direction as well as clarity in the middle and low ranges. Plus, real-world testing indicates that Bose's top-mounted mic is on the same great level as those from Amazon.

The Bose speaker weighs only about a third of the Sonos Move's weight, and its top carrying handle is easier to deal with. And considering it's been dropping in price over time, the Bose speaker might just be what you're looking for; note that it doesn't come with a wireless charging cradle.

Middle ground between the Echo Dot and Studio

If the Echo Dot is too small and the Echo Studio too large, the 4th Gen Amazon Echo might be what you’re looking for. It’s mid-range in everything from size to price to audio quality.

Amazon's range of Alexa-powered speakers wouldn't be complete without the fourth-generation Echo. It's larger than the Echo Dot but smaller than the Echo Studio, with pricing to match. Our Amazon Echo (4th Gen) review stated that it's easily the best speaker to get if you're first buying into the Amazon and Alexa ecosystem.

The spherical design houses a three-inch woofer and two 0.8-inch tweeters, with button controls on the top (for things like snoozing alarms or quickly changing volume). It gets loud, you'll notice the bass, and it will fill a room with sound. Its built-in microphones can easily pick up your voice, and the built-in processing helps to speed up the Alexa process. The Echo usually costs around $100, but you can often find it on a deep sale. Grab it in Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue colors.

Realize your home theatre ambitions

Deciding between a soundbar for your home theater system and an Alexa-powered speaker is no longer an issue. The Yamaha ATS-2090 is a 2.1-enabled virtual surround sound setup with an included subwoofer for even better bass.

Smart speakers don't have to focus on just music; soundbars can do far more than provide TV and movie soundtracks. The Yamaha ATS-2090 does both, coming at you as a 36-inch 2.1-channel unit with DTS Virtual:X surround sound that costs very little for something that sounds so great. It also looks fantastic and punches far above its weight class in price.

The bar is lightweight, reasonably loud, and easy to install, while the compact subwoofer and its wireless connectivity mean you won't have to run any unsightly audio cables. Whether you want to stream "The Last Of Us" or crank your favorite tunes, it's hard to argue against the value of this versatile smart speaker setup. Built-in Alexa support makes it even better, giving you a center of control for your smart home from the comfort of your living room.

Take it to your next pool party

The UE Megablast is the ultimate Alexa-powered speaker for those who want to take their music everywhere. It’s waterproof, the audio is extremely loud, it has decent battery life, and it’s compact. Just make sure you party responsibly.

Some people can't resist taking their music everywhere they go, including into the pool. The Ultimate Ears (UE) Megablast is a compact and portable wireless Bluetooth speaker with IP67 certification for waterproofing, meaning you can completely submerge it in up to a meter of water for 30 minutes and still expect it to work. UE says the speaker can run for up to 16 hours on a charge, though that will likely come down in regular use.

The tube design gives you 360-degree sound, and the audio quality is surprisingly good for something so compact. Our Ultimate Ears Megablast review noted that "the sound is very clear and well-balanced" and that the "Megablast in particular does thump." But, of course, it wouldn't be complete without Alexa support baked in, giving you full voice control over your music and other connected smart home devices.

A screen and a speaker in one

The Echo Show 10 might be the coolest gadget on this list, coming at you with an Alexa-powered speaker with a 10-inch display that can track you when queried. This is a great option for the kitchen or living room.

All of Amazon's Echo Show smart displays have built-in speakers, but this is the only one specifically engineered to provide a quality listening experience. The novel, rotating base and motion sensors let the device follow you around when queried, and the wide resonance cavity and powerful driver ensure you'll hear whatever the Show 10 has to say. We called it "cool, stylish, and one of the best Echo devices you can buy" in our Amazon Echo Show 10 review, which still holds true today.

This makes it especially great for working in the kitchen, where you won't struggle to hear tips, tricks, and ingredient lists. The tradeoff for Show 10's remarkable versatility is that the sound quality isn't nearly as full or satisfying as most others. To that end, you should look elsewhere if you plan on playing a lot of music, but you should consider the Echo Show 10 if you want something that's more functional than entertaining.

Amazon's own Echo speakers tend to deliver the most streamlined experience with the least hesitation and the best search results and recommendations. They get even better when you pick up some Echo tips and tricks. Still, the other companies' Alexa implementations can be very close, and those third-party speakers often sound notably better — case in point: The Sonos One (Gen 2).

Sonos is known for its superb sound quality, and the Sonos One (Gen 2) is no exception. It's reasonably priced, yet it delivers some of the best sounding audio from any speaker in this list. It's not portable (it required AC power), but it's still not so big that you can't tuck it onto a shelf or desk. It looks great, and you can get it in black or white colors. The top features touch controls, but, of course, having Amazon Alexa baked in gives you full voice control over the speaker and other connected smart home products.

If you don't want to spend nearly as much, Amazon's own Echo Dot (5th Gen) is easily the best option. The sound quality won't match the more expensive options, but it is good enough for listening to audiobooks or background music while you work. It can even act as an Eero mesh extender to widen your Wi-Fi range. It's regularly priced at $50 but often dips even lower during sales events. This is an especially good choice for those just getting started with Alexa. Also, be sure to check out our guide on how to use Amazon Echo's privacy features to share less of your data.

