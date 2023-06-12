Home Latest News Google is still drip-feeding AI into search, Maps, and Translate – The...

Google is still drip-feeding AI into search, Maps, and Translate – The Verge

By Bill Taylor
By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.
Google announced a bunch of AI-enabled search, Maps, and Translate updates as part of its Google presents: Live from Paris event on Wednesday.
While it showed off a brief demo of “Bard,” the ChatGPT-rivaling AI chatbot-style search powered by its LaMDA technology, most of the features focused on features we’ve already seen, like “visual search” implementations that expand Google Lens, a more immersive version of Google Maps, and a Google Translate that is better at understanding context.
Of course, you can kinda, sorta mess around with Microsoft’s new ChatGPT-powered Bing already and access the already available ChatGPT itself, which has been enough to raise a “code red” about AI features within Mountain View.
Some of the features are things you can take advantage of soon; disappointingly, many are a ways out.
Let’s start first with some that are available in the near term.
Other new features were also announced, but so far, these don’t have specific release windows attached — these are shipping in the coming weeks / months.
