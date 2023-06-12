Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.0.1 Update With Bug Fixes – MacRumors

Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.0.1, a minor update to the ‌macOS Ventura‌ operating system that was released in October. The new software comes two weeks after the official launch of Ventura.



The ‌‌macOS Ventura‌‌ update can be downloaded on eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.

‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.0.1 is a bug fix update, and it addresses two security vulnerabilities that could allow for unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution by a remote user. Neither was known to have been exploited in the wild.

