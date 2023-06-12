osCommerce launches the latest version of its free shopping cart … – PR Newswire

Searching for your content…

25 Jul, 2022

SWINDON, England, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — osCommerce launches its new version after a 5 year wait, free shopping cart and the most powerful open-source ecommerce platform. A major upgrade from old osCommerce 2.x and its forks, osCommerce v4 is a modern, secure, modular, feature-rich software designed to support growth for businesses of any size and is pre-integrated with the osCommerce App shop.

Super-fast and robust, osCommerce v4 is mobile- and SEO friendly, and includes multiple sale channels, design themes, a visual editor, CMS, advanced stock and product management features, open API, and more.

The latest version of osCommerce is available at https://www.oscommerce.com

“We are delighted to release osCommerce v4! osCommerce is a free shopping cart, and is back to being a mainstream Ecommerce platform, well equipped to support your business and help it develop faster, and be more cost-efficient than your competition. We urge existing users of old osCommerce (or its forks) to upgrade as soon as possible, and always welcome new users,” said Vadym Gurevych, Co-CEO of osCommerce.

“osCommerce v4 packs in 20+ years of our Ecommerce development experience. Free and open-source, it represents modern technology. It is a fast, robust, scalable Ecommerce platform built to support online businesses of any size, topped with the App shop with free and paid Apps. We welcome shop owners, designers, and developers to move to osCommerce to start benefiting from its features, apps, safety and security, and customise it in any way necessary,” said Vlad Malyshev, osCommerce Co-CEO and Product Owner.

osCommerce development is ongoing. The next stage includes the opening of the App shop for native and third party apps.

Please direct all enquiries to [email protected]

osCommerce proudly developed in the UK and Ukraine.

About osCommerce

osCommerce is a free shopping cart and open source Ecommerce platform with over 300,000 following. Suitable to support small, medium, large and global online Ecommerce businesses, it shortens the development cycle and brings ideas to market significantly cheaper than its competition. osCommerce is headquartered from the UK, its development team is located in Ukraine, Slovakia, Czech Republic, and Malta.

