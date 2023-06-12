Upgrade your streaming with this discounted Fire TV 4K Max Stick – SFGATE

The Fire TV Stick is over 35% off on Amazon

A lot of us have streaming sticks by now, but if you’re looking for an upgrade — or looking to start a new convert out at the top of the line over the holidays — you can currently score a Fire TV 4K Max streaming stick for almost 40% off on Amazon.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max – $34.99 ($20 off; $54.99 originally)

The little device has a lot to offer: It’s Amazon’s most powerful 4K streaming stick with Wi-Fi 6 for fast connections. There’s also support for Dolby Vision and HDR. Dedicated buttons help to quickly access your favorite streaming sites (Netflix, Prime, Hulu, etc.) as well as power, volume, and mute buttons.

There’s just one catch: While you don’t need Wi-Fi 6 to use these sticks, you’ll get the benefit of the Wi-Fi 6 speed only if you have the proper router for it. Same goes for the super stunning 4K and UHD content: You’re going to need a TV with the proper hardware for that first. That being said, if you don’t have either of those, no worries — the stick will still work just fine.

Get it while the getting’s good over on Amazon.



source