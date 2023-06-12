What's New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 19th, 2022 – What's on Netflix

6 new series and 6 new movies have hit Netflix so far this week.
by Kasey Moore kasey__moore
Published on EST
The Strange is now on Netflix – Picture: Netflix
Happy Wednesday and welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix so far this week. We’ll be recapping all the new releases on Netflix so far between October 17th and October 19th plus take a look at what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week on Netflix, you’ve got the the second season of Barbarians coming on Friday alongside, the new Zoe Saldaña limited series, From Scratch.
On the removals front, it’s your last few days to watch the underrated Natalia Dyer comedy Yes, God, Yes, and Hemlock Grove leaves towards the end of the week.
Rating: PG-13
Language: English
Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy
Director: Paul Feig
Cast: Rachel Bloom, Charlize Theron, Cate Blanchett
Writer: David Magee, Soman Chainani
Runtime: 2h 27m
One of the big new movies for Halloween is The School for Good and Evil which sees two best friends attending a Hogwarts-esque school where you’re trained to either be good or bad.
It has a huge cast and early reviews have been incredibly strong.
We reviewed the movie and concluded that this is a must-watch and gave it a PLAY rating. Andrew Morgan called it a “mostly engaging & satisfying entry into a genre that could use fresh blood.”
Rating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller
Director: Thomas M. Wright
Cast: Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Matthew Sunderland
Writer: Thomas M. Wright
Runtime: 1h 57m
Also on the Netflix Original movie front today is the Australian crime thriller The Stranger (not to be confused with the Harlan Coben series of the same name).
Joel Edgerton leads the movie’s cast that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.
Reviews for The Stranger have been very strong thus far with it currently carrying a 94% on RottenTomatoes at the time of publishing. Ben Rolph at AwardsWatch called the movie “truly well-made on all fronts” adding it’s got “brooding cinematography and a set of delicate performances led by a great director.”
Rating: TV-MA
Language: French
Genre: Drama
Director: Hervé Hadmar
Cast: Roschdy Zem, Caroline Proust, Megan Northam, Simon Abkarian, Alice Isaaz, Sandor Funtek
Runtime: 53 mins
Finally, we head to France for a new limited series that rewinds the clocks to just a few years ago and relives the events that saw the destruction of the iconic Notre Dame.
Here’s the official logline:
“Inspired by true accounts from French firefighters, this drama series explores the impact of the 2019 fire of Notre-Dame on a diverse group of Parisians.”
You can view an expanded version of this list via our new on Netflix hub.
Finally, let’s check what’s trending in the three Netflix US top 10s for October 19th. This list looks at the top 10 shows, movies, and kids’ titles currently streaming.
What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.
