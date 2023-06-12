How to Install and Use Amazon News App on FireStick – Fire Stick Tricks

Fire Stick Tricks

In this post, I will guide you through everything you need to know about the Amazon News App. I will also walk you through step-by-step instructions on How to use Amazon News App on your FireStick. This method is compatible with all Amazon Fire TV devices, including FireStick 4K, FireStick lite, and even Fire TV cube.

With Dozens of news channels on the internet, each of them talking about different areas, getting your hands on your desired news channel is like finding a lost coin in a pool. In addition, there’s a separate news channel for each category, making it exhausting to search for a reliable news channel every time.

But what if I tell you there is a built-in Amazon-certified news App on your FireStick? An App that puts a full stop to all of the above problems. An App that has access to multiple news categories. Amazon News App is an official App that comes preinstalled on your FireStick.

The App provides a large category of local news stations, Starting with only 12 cities, then reaching the 88 cities mark, and finally closing its coverage at over 158 cities across the US; the Amazon News App brings you the most up-to-date news across the country.

The Amazon News App on your FireStick comes with preloaded features that transform your news-watching experience,

The Amazon News App offers three main news categories to make things easier for its users. For example, if you want to watch live news, you can go to the live news tab in the App; if watching trending news is your hobby, you can head over to the trending sections.

Furthermore, the App also has trending Stores section where the news category is further divided into multiple categories, Including Finance, Business tech, sport, etc.

Now you don’t have to download separate Apps for watching different news. Instead, you can customize the news channels with Amazon News App on your FireStick. When you open the Amazon News App for the first time, you can set news channels according to your desire. You can even put your favorite news providers in order.

This saves you a lot of time as you don’t have to browse through every news channel when you open the App on your FireStick. With that, You can access your favorite news channels on the home page of the Amazon News App on your FireStick.

Another great feature of the Amazon News App for FireStick users is that the App provides auto-play just like a playlist.

It picks up the order of news channels you selected during customization and automatically auto-plays the next news story. This means you can sit back on your cozy sofa and watch your favorite news stories one by one without even pressing the remote button.

One of the drawbacks of traditional news channels is that you can watch only one news category at a time. As a result, you will need to skip the channel if you want to watch another piece of news or to peek around at crispy stories.

But Amazon News App has changed this concept. Now you can browse through your favorite stories without skipping the news channel. Instead, press the down button on your FireStick remote, and you will find a list of different stories from the same channel on which you are watching the news.

You can use your voice to turn to the next story to make things even quicker. Just say, “Alexa, next story.”

According to Amazon, the news App is available in the following cities and stations.

The Amazon News app is preinstalled with FireStick and Fire TV devices. So you don’t need to install it separately. In fact, you can’t even uninstall the app.

In the next section, I will show you how to use the app.

Since the Amazon News App comes preinstalled in your FireStick, you don’t have to worry about sideloading or getting it from the Amazon App Store. You can use the App right off the bat.

And here’s the step-by-step procedure of how to use the Amazon News App on your FireStick

1. Locate the news App on your AmazonFireStick device home screen, then click on it



2. Head over to the local news section



3. Under the More Channels TAB, you can find Manage Local News. Just click on it



4. Select a location(s), then click Continue.



5. Hover over a variety of network options and pick your network option and click continue

6. Organize your channels according to your interest and click Done.



Now, you’ll have all the local channels you like in the Local news Category.

Furthermore, suppose you want Alexa to do the job for you. You can say, “Alexa Play Local news” by pressing the microphone button on your FireStick remote. Then, the local news will start playing on your FireStick.

However, going every time and searching Amazon News App on your FireStick App lists may seem tiring. To make things easier, you can place your Amazon News App on the home screen of your FireStick.

To do this, press the home button on your FireStick remote until a menu Appears. Then select Apps, scroll to Amazon News App, and press the options button on your remote. Select Move

Put the App in the top row, and confirm the news location with the select button.

Now the App is accessible from your FireStick home screen.

Note: If you want more help placing your Apps on the home screen, see our guide to creating home screen shortcuts on your FireStick.

You don’t need to install Amazon News on FireStick because it comes preloaded with your device. You don’t need any premium subscription to consume top-quality news. The App offers a whopping 158 countries coverage and customizable settings for every user. Your favorite local news is now only a few words away. Just say, “Alexa play the Local news.”

