Watching A Falcon Heavy Launch From The International Space … – Space Ref

An external high-definition camera on the International Space Station captured the launch plume of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket after it had ascended to Earth orbit following its liftoff on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

SpaceRef co-founder, Explorers Club Fellow, ex-NASA, Away Teams, Journalist, Space & Astrobiology, Lapsed climber.

When will SpaceX launch Starship? As soon as it’s known we’ll let you know, but the earliest we’re hearing now is no earlier than March 11.

2023 Multiverse Media Inc. All right are reserved.

source