T-Mobile is Giving Away a Free Year of Paramount+ to Its Customers – Cord Cutters News



By

Luke Bouma

on

in

Do you have T-Mobile? Good news you can get a free year of Paramount+ from T-Mobile!

This deal is open to active T-Mobile, and Sprint postpaid wireless and Home Internet customers, including T-Mobile for Business w/ SSN customers, on eligible plans who qualify for a year of Paramount+ ON US.

Not Eligible: Prepaid, Mobile Internet only (tablets, laptops, hotspots, watches, etc.), businesses with more than 12 voice lines, Government, Puerto Rico, and Metro by T-Mobile customers. This offer and Paramount+ service is for the personal, non-commercial use only.

You can find this on T-Mobile’s website HERE.

With a Paramount+ Premium subscription, you’ll get:

Legal details:

This offer can be combined with the Paramount+ 7-day trial as well as any of T-Mobile’s service and device promotions including other streaming service offers in market One Year of Apple TV+ ON US, $10 off YouTube TV, $10 off Philo TV, and YouTube Premium 3 months ON US as long as each offer eligibility is met. This offer can not be combined with other Paramount+ coupon/code offers or bundled services. If you currently have another offer, discount, or coupon applied to your Paramount+ subscription, you will not be able to redeem your Paramount+ for one year ON US offer until your current offer, discount, or coupon expires.

Please follow the instructions below carefully, as what you need to do depends on your current plan.

If you are a T-Mobile postpaid wireless customer and a current Paramount+ Essential monthly subscriber ready to redeem your offer follow these steps:

If you are a T-Mobile for Business, T-Mobile Home Internet (without wireless service), or Sprint customer follow these steps to redeem your offer:

If you’re a Paramount+ Premium monthly, Limited Commercials monthly, or annual subscriber:

To be eligible for the T-Mobile offer, you must cancel your current subscription, and then resubscribe to the Essential monthly plan. Here’s how:

