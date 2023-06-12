Galaxy S23 is the first to get March 2023 security update – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2023 SamMobile

Samsung announced its March 2023 security update earlier today, revealing which security bugs it fixed with the latest software update. Now, the company has released the March 2023 security update to the Galaxy S23 series. It is the first Samsung smartphone to get the new software update.

The latest software update for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with firmware version S91xBXXS1AWBM. The new update brings the March 2023 security patch that fixes 51 vulnerabilities. The update is currently available in European countries, including Germany and the Netherlands. Galaxy S23 series phones in other countries will get this update soon.

If you are a Galaxy S23 series user in Europe, you can now install the March 2023 update on your phone by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping Download and install. You can also download the new firmware file from our firmware database and flash it manually.

The update has a file size of around 350MB, and it can vary a bit between three Galaxy S23 series phones. The devices were launched with Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out of the box. They will get four major Android OS updates and monthly security updates.



