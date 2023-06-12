Artemis I Moon Rocket Departs Launch Pad 39B Ahead of Hurricane … – NASA Blogs

Home Latest News Artemis I Moon Rocket Departs Launch Pad 39B Ahead of Hurricane …...

Charles Miller
Artemis
At 11:21 p.m. ET Monday, NASA’s Artemis I Moon rocket  left launch pad 39B atop the crawler-transporter and began its 4-mile trek to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Managers decided to roll back based on the latest weather predictions associated with Hurricane Ian not showing improving expected conditions for the Kennedy area. The decision allows time for employees to address the needs of their families and protect the integrated rocket and spacecraft system.
Watch a live stream of the rocket arriving at VAB on the Kennedy Newsroom YouTube channel and check back here for updates.
 

