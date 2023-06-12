8 Best Amazon alexa-enabled speakers 2022 – shopnow.hindustantimes.com

Summary:

Smart speakers are a big part of modern-day lifestyle. Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers are among the most popular ones, and there’s a reason for it. With the help of the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers, you can almost carry out all the household tasks.

Whether you need to change the TV channel or order your favourite food, Alexa-enabled speakers make your task very easy. Having been mainly used to operate online tasks, listen to music or communicate, Amazon’s Alexa is a no-brainer in today’s tech-oriented smart life

Amazon and other renowned brands work tirelessly to create the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers. Choosing the best one among these products can be challenging. But don’t worry, we have got you covered. Go through all the details below to get the right speaker.

8 Best Amazon Alexa-enabled Speakers

1. Sonos One

If you are looking for the best Alexa-enabled speakers, then hardly anyone comes near Sonos One. Even though Amazon does not manufacture it, it utilizes all the Alexa features magnificently.

With support for wireless and Ethernet connection, the Sonos One does an excellent job at executing voice instructions from longer distances.

2. Amazon Echo Studio

The Amazon Echo Studio is an audio beast. You can enjoy high-quality music from Amazon Music through a subscription to this. This product is easily among the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers with support for pairing another Echo Studio.

At an affordable price, you get the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers and a great sound system too!

3. Amazon Echo (2020)

With a lucrative round design, the Amazon Echo provides an outstanding balance between style and functionality. It is one of the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers featuring a Zigbee hub. Soundwise, it does an excellent job too. However, even at maximum volumes, it might feel a bit soft.

4. Amazon Echo Dot (2020)

People keen on getting the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers but on a tight budget should go for Amazon Echo Dot (2020). This intelligent speaker provides good sound quality with almost all the Alexa features. Although, there isn’t any Zigme hub inside this one.

5. Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (2020)

This speaker is undoubtedly worth trying with all the features of the Amazon Echo Dot except a digital clock on it. The spherical design, similar to the earlier product, increases the visual aspect of your home. With a reasonable price and excellent facility, the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is easily one of the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers.

Wireless : 2.4/5 GHz, Bluetooth

6. Amazon Echo Show 10

If you want to see your voice command in visual form, the Amazon Echo Show 10 is probably the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speakerin the market. It boasts a 13 MP camera to assist you in video calls. The digital screen rotates by keeping you in the centre while walking around a room.

7. Sonos Roam

One of the best Amazon Alexa enabled speakers you can use outside is the Sonos Roam. It features a rechargeable battery lasting for at least 10 hours. The sound quality on this is bass-heavy. But, the visual design will surely impress you.

8. Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd generation)

An affordable and one of the best Amazon Alexa enabled speakers,the Amazon Echo Show 5 is for those looking for a smart speaker with a display. It has decent sound quality and dedicated camera shutter controllers.

Top 3 features of the best Amazon alexa enabled speakers

Let’s compare the top three features of the best Amazon alexa enabled speakers listed in this blog.

Best value for money best Amazon alexa enabled speakers:

The Amazon Echo Dot (2020) provides the best value if you are only looking for a smart speaker. The elegant design of the speaker will blend in with your home decor. Also, it has good sound quality and an in-built Zigbee hub at an affordable price. Overall, it is by far the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speaker presently.

Best overall Amazon alexa enabled speakers to buy in 2022:

The Sonos One stands out among the best Amazon alexa-enabled speakers mentioned above. You will surely love its Alexa-centric features and excellent sound quality. The two digital amplifiers and one mid-woofer take the sound to the next level. Not to mention the exceptional mic that catches your voice instruction easily, even from a long distance.

How to find the best Amazon alexa enabled speakers?

Finding the best Amazon alexa enabled speakers can be tricky. Given the wide variety of choices, one should look for the features they are going to use most:

Below are the prices of the most popular and the best Amazon Alexa Enabled Speakers out there.

Price list of the best Amazon alexa enabled speakers products:

Many quality speakers are available in the market work great with Alexa. Amazon Echo (2020) is an affordable option. At the same time, Amazon Echo Studio features a display. Besides Amazon, Sonos One and Sonos Roam are among the best from other manufacturers.

Among the best Amazon Alexa enabled speakers on Amazon, the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (2020) is the most popular one. Apart from all the features of the Amazon Echo Dot (2020), you get an additional digital clock on this intelligent speaker.

The Amazon Echo (2020) is currently the best budget-friendly, yet feature-rich Amazon Alexa enabled smart speaker in the market

If your house contains smart appliances, you must go for the best Amazon Alexa enabled speakers to suit your budget. You play music, control the AC, change TV channels, and do several other tasks with a single voice command

Alexa edges ahead of Google as a smart home appliance. Given its ability to control the Zigbee hub. All the smart devices of your house can be connected to the Zigbee hub and controlled with Amazon Alexa.



