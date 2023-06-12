Home Latest News US CFTC Sues Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao: Bitcoin Plunges by $1400 Immediately...

US CFTC Sues Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao: Bitcoin Plunges by $1400 Immediately – CryptoPotato

By
Deidre Richardson
-

CZ is being sued by the US CFTC for allegedly violating trading rules.
The United States Commodity and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is suing the CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance – Changpeng Zhao.
As a result, the BTC price lost over $1400 in minutes.
 
This story is developing. 
