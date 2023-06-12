US CFTC Sues Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao: Bitcoin Plunges by $1400 Immediately – CryptoPotato

CZ is being sued by the US CFTC for allegedly violating trading rules.

The United States Commodity and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is suing the CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance – Changpeng Zhao.

As a result, the BTC price lost over $1400 in minutes.



This story is developing.

Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato’s editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over four years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi’s passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn’t looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping. Contact George: LinkedIn



Sign-up FREE to receive our extended weekly market update and coin analysis report

source