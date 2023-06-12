Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 8 – Livescience.com

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
Track your fitness progress for less with this great Apple Watch deal at Amazon.
It’s only been out for a few months, but you can already save big on the Apple Watch Series 8 at Amazon.
If you’re looking to kick your fitness plans up a notch now we’re into Spring, you’re not alone – the nights are shorter, the days are brighter, and it’s a great time to get moving. If you’re looking at what’s around for the best fitness trackers in 2023, and have an iPhone, we’ll cut straight to the chase – the Apple Watch Series 8 is well worth a look.
Apple’s latest smartwatch/fitness wearable may have only launched a few months ago, but the discounts have begun – and Amazon’s is a tempting one. The retailer is offering the Apple Watch Series 8 for just $329 – a $70 discount off of the MSRP.
Apple Watch Series 8 –
was $399, now $329 at Amazon
Save $70: The latest Apple Watch offers all that watchOS has to offer, now for $70 less than the retail price.
While the Apple Watch is, as you’d expect, a fitness tracker, it’s also so much more. While devices from Fitbod, Huawei, and many more offer impressive tracking of exercise and day-to-day activity, Apple’s ownership of the hardware and software stack across all of its devices means it does more than any other fitness tracker.
The Apple Watch is the perfect companion to your iPhone, and you’ll find many of your installed apps will appear on your watch, too – task managers, notes, and even streaming music services will pop up just by syncing your phone. It even has a built-in App Store.
Then there’s the gorgeous display, swappable bands, and all-new Series 8 specific features like a new temperature sensor and crash detection.
In our 4.5-star Apple Watch Series 8 review, we said the following:
“While the Apple Watch Series 8 gets more serious about workouts, it may have limited appeal for those who own a Series 6 or Series 7. For everyone else, it’s a great buy.”
Stay up to date on the latest science news by signing up for our Essentials newsletter.
Lloyd Coombes freelance tech and fitness writer for Live Science. He’s an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TopTenReviews, Space.com, Dexerto and TechRadar. You’ll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
Science kit deals 2023: Fun & educational STEM sets on offer at Amazon, Target, and more
Best office gadgets and toys 2023: Useful tools and fun toys for your desk
Why do horses sleep standing up?
By Nicoletta Lanese
By Sascha Pare
By Ethan Freedman
By Anna Demming
By Ben Turner
By Robert Lea
By Harry Baker
By Sascha Pare
By Ben Turner
By Harry Baker
By Lou Mudge
Live Science is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.
Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 8 – Livescience.com
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.