Binance Unveils New Changes for Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) and … – The Crypto Basic

[ccpw id=”39382″]

Date:

Written By:

Latest News



The exchange made a few changes to LUNC and USTC deposits and withdrawals.







Binance has announced it will suspend all deposits and withdrawals of Terra Classic tokens, LUNC, and USTC made through the Shuttle Bridge.

The exchange noted in a recent announcement that it would suspend the deposit and withdrawal of LUNC (Shuttle) and USTC (Shuttle) from September 7, 2022, at 00:00 UTC.

“Deposits and withdrawals of LUNC (Shuttle) via Ethereum network (ERC20) and USTC (Shuttle) via BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), Ethereum network (ERC20), and Polygon network will be suspended indefinitely from 2022-09-07 at 00:00 (UTC),” the exchange said in a statement.



Binance noted that she made the decision on the upcoming closure of the Shuttle Bridge. Notably, after the suspension of LUNC (Shuttle) and USTC (Shuttle) deposits and withdrawals, Binance users will be allowed to transfer the tokens using only the Terra Classic network. Terra’s Shuttle Bridge allows users to send their Terra ecosystem tokens between Terra and other supported networks like Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain.

According to Binance, the development will not affect spot and margin trading of Terra Classic tokens.

Follow Us on Twitter and Facebook.

Disclaimer: This content is informational and should not be considered financial advice. The views expressed in this article may include the author’s personal opinions and do not reflect The Crypto Basic’s opinion. Readers are encouraged to do thorough research before making any investment decisions. The Crypto Basic is not responsible for any financial losses.

-Advertisement-

Author

More from Author

Copyright © The Crypto Basic.

source