New Twitter CEO Embracing Shiba Inu: Is SHIB Set for X – Crypto News Flash

Twitter Inc’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, has been observed following a Shiba Inu account on the platform. This move is boosting optimism among SHIB enthusiasts that they may receive support from the new CEO.

The update was first announced on Twitter by SHIB BPP, a community-driven account dedicated to the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Furthermore, the assertion was subsequently confirmed following additional research undertaken.

Breaking: Twitter’s new CEO follows the $SHIB token account and is the Executive Chair for WEF

— $SHIB BPP (@ShibBPP) May 12, 2023



According to the research, Yaccarino follows only 1,161 profiles on Twitter, one of which is the official Shiba Inu handle. Further investigation also revealed that Yaccarino follows the official Dogecoin (DOGE) account, Billy Markus (one of the Dogecoin founders), and other Dogecoin-related accounts.

The discovery that Yaccarino follows the official Shiba Inu Twitter account, while not following other crypto projects has led to speculation that she might have a specific interest in Shiba Inu or meme coins.

Last week, Twitter’s CEO Elon Musk gave the announcement that Yaccarino will resume his office as the CEO in the coming weeks. He added that his role will be changed to Executive Chair and CTO, with responsibility for product, software, and sysops.

Follow us for the latest crypto news!

Yaccarino has extensive experience in the media and advertising industries, both of which are inextricably linked to the social media landscape. She has held numerous prominent positions at NBCUniversal, including President of Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships, and is currently the Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships.

While the online community awaits formal statements from Twitter or Yaccarino herself to gain a better grasp of her views on crypto, it is important to note that the speculations and reactions from the SHIB community regarding her social media activity are understandable.

Multiple reports also revealed that Twitter registered as a payment business in November 2022 and working on features to allow users to make payments in fiat to receive virtual coins that can be redeemed as an award for content.

Recall, that Musk has consistently shown support and expressed positive sentiments towards the Dogecoin. He has tweeted about Dogecoin on several occasions, which has influenced its popularity and market value.

No spam, no lies, only insights. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Additionally, Musk altered the Twitter logo to use Dogecoin, sparking rumors that the meme coin would be the official payment method for the X. Meanwhile, eToro has established a partnership with Twitter to provide trading services for cryptocurrencies and other assets directly to Twitter users.

Through the eToro platform, Twitter users will be able to view real-time cryptocurrency, stock, and other asset values and invest in them. However, Twitter’s decision to adopt a particular cryptocurrency as a native token will involve various factors, including technical considerations, regulatory compliance, and strategic planning.

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments.

Comments are closed.



Crypto News Flash is your number one source for the latest news and information from the world of cryptocurrencies.

About us

Contact us

Legals

Data protection policy

*= Affiliate-Link

Risk warning and disclaimer: The contents of this website are intended solely for the entertainment and information of readers and do not provide investment advice or a recommendation within the context of the Securities Trading Act. The content of this website solely reflects the subjective and personal opinion of the authors. Readers are requested to form their own opinions on the contents of this website and to seek professional and independent advice before making concrete investment decisions. The information found on this site does not contain any information or messages, but is intended solely for information and personal use. None of the information shown constitutes an offer to buy or sell futures contracts, securities, options, CFDs, other derivatives or cryptocurrencies. Any opinions provided, including e-mails, live chat, SMS or other forms of communication across social media networks do not constitute a suitable basis for an investment decision. You alone bear the risk for your investment decisions. Read more!

source