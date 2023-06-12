News: Giamatti Returns to Play Einstein in Latest Verizon Spot – Brand Innovators

Fresh off of playing perhaps the grumpiest character in all of literature, Paul Giamatti is now suiting up as perhaps one of the most intelligent in real life.

The actor stars as Albert Einstein in a new commercial for Verizon, once again teaming with Cecily Strong to promote the telecom’s Welcome Unlimited plan (unlimited talk, text and data for $25 per line per month).

“Paul and Cecily’s comedic personalities make them a natural duo,” said Kristin McHugh, Verizon’s senior vice president of marketing activation and creative. “Customers really enjoyed our holiday campaign featuring Paul as Scrooge, so we brought him and Cecily back to share our new Welcome Unlimited offer with the same magic.”

In the new spot, Giamatti (as Einstein) laments that his wireless network has once again “gone kaput” because he tried to save money using a low-cost carrier. “I get what I paid for. Not so smart,” he admits. Strong convinces him that Verizon Unlimited is a better deal, which Einstein declares “Brilliant!”

“Paul and Cecily make an incredible comedic duo, and it has been so fun to watch them play off each other on set,” McHugh said. “Tapping into these universally recognizable characters in our creative allows us to communicate the incredible value that Verizon offers to its customers in a fun and playful way that’s resonated with our customers.”

While McHugh wouldn’t offer up any details, it’s possible the duo may continue their work in the new year. “We’ve loved working with Paul and Cecily,” she said. “We have some exciting announcements coming in the new year that will continue the momentum of our limited time Welcome Unlimited offer. You’ll have to check back in with us then!”

source