Forza Motorsport will support Ray Tracing Global Illumination on PC – DSOGaming

Turn10 has just confirmed that the PC version of Forza Motorsport will support Ray Tracing Global Illumination. RTGI will be exclusive on PC, and won’t be present in Xbox Series X|S.

As Turn10 revealed in its June 2023 Update:

“Q: Does Forza Motorsport feature ray traced global illumination?

A: Forza Motorsport on PC will feature RTGI (ray traced global illumination).

Q: How does RTGI improve the visuals of Forza Motorsport?

A: On PC, when we apply ray tracing to global illumination, we are simulating how light accumulates color as it bounces from surface to surface, so a barrier next to a red rumble strip will be influenced by that color, creating a scene where all the pieces are connected.”

Let’s now hope that the game will also have support for DLSS 2 and DLSS 3. Since Forza Horizon 5 supports DLSS 3, we can safely assume that Forza Motorsport will also support it.

Alongside Ray Tracing Global Illumination, the game will support ray-traced reflections on all platforms.

Microsoft will release Forza Motorsport on October 10th.

Stay tuned for more!

