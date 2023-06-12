Here's How to Watch 'Prehistoric Planet' Season 2 Without Apple TV … – Green Matters

The award-winning series on Apple TV Plus, 'Prehistoric Planet,' is back for Season 2. Here's what it's about, when it premieres, and how you can watch it.

If you’re all for learning about dinosaurs. then Apple TV Plus’ series Prehistoric Planet is meant for you. This award-winning series teaches you about the ancestors of various species living today. With all kinds of research and stunning visual effects behind it, it tells a story about a land before our time that makes you almost feel like you’re there. Now, it’s coming back for Season 2.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Season 2 of Apple TV Plus’ Prehistoric Planet, including how you can watch the show for free.

According to the description of the second season’s official trailer, this installment of Prehistoric Planet will give us all new dinos to fall in love with. We’re getting “new dinosaurs, new habitats, and new scientific discoveries” that have taken place all around the world.

Just like the first season, the second season is narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

And this season, joining the lineup is the Tarchia, which is one of the largest ankylosaurs (an already large type of armored dinosaur, according to the Natural History Museum in London). Alongside the Tarchia, we’ll see the Isisaurus (a sauropod from India), the Pectinodon (a skilled hunter of its time with claws to match), and the Quetzalcoatlus and Hatzegopteryx which are called the “biggest creatures ever to soar the skies,” according to a press release shared with Green Matters.

If you liked the dinosaurs from the previous season, there’s still more to learn about them, and some big time favorites will be making a comeback. The ever-popular Tyrannosaurus rex is of course returning, along with others that fans loved.

If you don’t have Apple TV Plus, then it’s time to make friends with someone who does — because the only thing better than learning about dinos is learning about them with friends. Make a party of it, bring snacks, and binge the show with people who will truly understand your love of prehistoric times.

If you’ve never had Apple TV Plus before, you could start a free trial once Prehistoric Planet premieres. Apple gives newbies seven-day free trails of the service which could work out for you if you’re only trying to watch this one show and can get it done in a week’s time. Although keep in mind that your card on file will automatically be charged for a month of subscription if you don’t cancel before the week us up.

If you’re in the market for a new Apple device, buying certain eligible ones can get you three months free of the streaming service.

According to the Terms and Conditions, this includes “any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac capable of running the latest iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS, purchased from Apple or an Apple authorized reseller.” Then, you’d still have to be aware of the automatic charge for the service that would occur after the free trial is over.

Prehistoric Planet Season 2 premieres globally on Apple TV Plus on Monday, May 22, 2023. It will roll out in a five-day, week-long event, meaning each day that week, another episode of the show will hit the streaming service.

