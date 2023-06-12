Crypto Price Today Live: Bitcoin tops $20,000; Avalanche & Ethereum gain 6% each – Economic Times

Did you Know?
SAP has launched a new enterprise on the Metaverse with the aim of accelerating cloud adoption among Indian firms. The interactive and immersive ‘cloud on wheels’ platform will enable customers to experience the full range of SAP’s offerings and reimagine processes for improved business outcomes.
Lenders to Go First Airlines are seeking to take full control of the carrier’s resolution process at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), having replaced key bankruptcy-related officials appointed by the company that took itself to NCLT.
Sekhmet Pharmaventures is competing with Ahmedabad-based Nirma Group to acquire Glenmark Life Sciences (GLS), an 82.85% subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GPL), as pharmacist promoter Glenn Saldanha looks to deleverage the balance sheet.
The Centre is planning a master app that will show real-time availability of electric vehicle (EV) charging slots nearby on a map, to ease range anxiety and boost adoption.
