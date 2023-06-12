2022: Doing more with less – Stories – Microsoft

In the midst of so many historic constraints, people and organizations have turned to digital technology to amplify what they can do, and what an organization, a community and ultimately the world can achieve. Over the past year, that has meant being able to do more – and often much, much more – with less. Here are some of their stories.





Despite not having a technical background, Edgar Simões used Microsoft’s Power Platform, including Power Pages, to build Ukraine Live Aid to connect refugees with donation sites around the country.

Mentra, one of our AI for Accessibility grantees, is using AI to improve employment for people with disabilities by building a talent platform that serves the 1 in every 7 people who are neurodivergent.

FoodCloud has built a technology platform with Power Platform and Dynamics 365 to connect food retailers with surplus or excess food to local community groups in Ireland.

UNICEF built a streamlined information hub using the Microsoft Cloud to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines in a more equitable way.

The “Active Citizen” project at the Nobel Peace Center uses Minecraft to educate young people about Nobel Peace Prize laureates past and present and fosters an understanding of the skills needed to drive positive change in the world.

