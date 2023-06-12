Google Pixel 8 Release Date, Price & Specs Rumours – Tech Advisor

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

We’re still a few months from the next generation of Pixel phones, but rumours are already beginning to appear about what we might see when the Pixel 8 models arrive.

Here’s what we know so far, including the first leaked renders and what are supposedly full specs for the phones’ chipset and cameras.

There’s no confirmation of the official release date for the Pixel 8 models at the moment, but every single Pixel flagship so far has been released in October, like clockwork, so it feels pretty safe to say we expect the Pixel 8 series to make its debut in October 2023.

That’s also roughly what’s suggested by a Pixel product roadmap obtained by Android Authority, which claims that the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will launch “later in 2023.”

We thought we might get a sneak tease of the Pixel 8 series in May at Google I/O, but instead the company only revealed the affordable Pixel 7a alongside the much anticipated Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

Again, there’s no word yet from Google about the potential price tags that will accompany the series-8 devices. Of course, we can use the last few models as a guide to how much you’ll need to save up. Here’s how they lined up:

This shows that Google has been quite set in its ways when it comes to pricing. If that continues in 2023, and we think there’s a good chance it will, then the Pixel 8 should be $599/£599 and the Pixel 8 Pro $899/£849.

Obviously, with the Pixel 8 release date so far in the distance, there’s not much to go on in regards to new components or features – but there have been some leaks and rumours that point the way.

The most recent and detailed leak so far comes from OnLeaks (via Smartprix) which has an exclusive look at the Pixel 8 Pro design from all angles showing off a similar but tweaked design compared to its predecessor. The headline change is the move from a curved to a flat display which will supposedly be 6.52in – smaller than the 7 Pro’s 6.7in display.

It’s worth noting that display expert Ross Young disagrees on that dimension however, instead reporting that the 7 Pro will stay at the same 6.7in display size.

OnLeaks / Smartprix

Smartprix also reports that the phone will measure a similar 162.6×76.5×8.7mm (12mm with the camera bar) and it’s noticeable that the camera module now has a single cut-out for all the cameras, whereas the 7 Pro has a separate section for the telephoto lens.

The new addition below the flash is believed to be an infrared temperature sensor, as revealed in a video shared to 91mobiles by leaker Kuba Wojciechowski, and since taken down with a copyright strike.

The video, allegedly an official promo shot by Google, details how the temperature sensor can be used as a contactless thermometer to check your body temperature – a health feature presumably inspired by Covid. Tellingly, the video also shows a design that closely matches OnLeaks’ renders, including the single, large pill-shaped camera cutout.

OnLeaks has also given us our first look at the regular Pixel 8, teaming up with MySmartPrice this time. The phone has fewer changes than the Pro model, with an almost identical looking design to the Pixel 7 – and no sign of that temperature sensor.

The handset will be smaller at 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm but the bigger news – or should we say smaller – is that the display will drop from 6.3in to 5.8in. Again, Ross Young disagrees though – he also predicts a drop, but only a more modest decrease to 6.16in, around the same size as the recent Pixel 7a.

OnLeaks / MySmartPrice

Finally, the website TechGoing has sourced alleged images of each phone in cases. These don’t reveal much in the way of specifics, but show the same camera bar designs as the above renders, lending weight to the idea that Google is tweaking the Pro set-up.

As for the phones’ specs, Dutch site GalaxyClub has reported that work on the third generation of Google’s Tensor chipset is already well into development, meaning it should accompany the Pixel 8 launch. According to the site, Samsung will be the manufacturer again, with a chip bearing the code S5P9865 already appearing on test boards. This follows the naming sequence used with the previous Tensor 1 and 2 processors, which were respectively numbered S5P9845 and S5P9855.

Android Authority has reported more details on the Tensor G3, citing a “source inside Google” for the new specs of the chip, codenamed ‘zuma’. The G3 will apparently use an unusual nine-core structure with a single Cortex-X3 prime core running at 3.0GHz, backed up by four Cortex-A715 at 2.45GHz and four A510 cores at 2.15GHz. Meanwhile it’s also set to jump to the Immortalis-G715 GPU, including ray-tracing support.

The good news is that those cores are all upgrades on their predecessors in the previous Tensor chips, including a jump to the more recent Armv9 architecture, which means this should be a pretty substantial performance boost.

The bad news is that this still isn’t using the latest generation of Arm designs, meaning it’s likely that the Tensor G3 will lag behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 9300 when they launch later this year.

It will at least come with other boosts, including a new 1.1GHz TPU for machine learning processing and faster UFS 4.0 storage support.

A phone running the Tensor G3 – matching the specs above – has appeared on Geekbench, though it’s multi-core score of 3809 lags well behind other recent flagships. Still, this is early days and there’s likely a lot of optimisation yet to come, so it’s unlikely that this represents the Pixel 8 phones’ final performance.

WinFuture has found more concrete info about the two phones after a dive into what it calls “publicly available code sources.” The site found code names for two phones: ‘Shiba’ and ‘Husky’. Google has used animal names before for Pixel flagships – Cheetah and Panther for the Pixel 7 series – so it seems likely this refers to the Pixel 8 handsets.

According to the code both phones will run the ‘zuma’ chipset on Android 14, which is no surprise. More interesting is that both handsets feature 12GB of RAM, and display resolution is also high: 2268×1080 for Shiba and 2822×1344 for Husky, suggesting this latter phone is the Pro model.

Those two codenames also appear in the Pixel product roadmap mentioned above, but interestingly with the extra note that while the Pro (Husky) will stay about the same size, apparently the regular 8 (Shiba) will have a “smaller display and overall smaller form factor” – lining up with the reports above.

Now let’s turn to cameras. The biggest source so far here is once again Android Authority’s “source inside Google,” who has laid out the alleged specs of every camera in both phones.

The big upgrade is that both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will apparently use the Samsung ISOCELL GN2 camera sensor for their main cameras – a claim backed up by the leaker Ice Universe. That’s a large 1/1.12in sensor with a 50Mp resolution – a much larger sensor size than the 7 Pro’s 1/1.31in sensor, which should capture much more light.

Both phones also have upgraded ultrawides. The 8 Pro will use the 64Mp Sony IMX787 – the same sensor used for the main camera in the Pixel 7a. It’s apparently running slightly wider at 0.49x zoom (compared to 0.55x before), though may have dropped its macro functionality.

As for the Pixel 8, it will still use the same 12Mp IMX386 sensor as before in its ultrawide, but it’ll also be wider: 0.55x, rather than 0.67x.

Perhaps disappointingly, the 8 Pro’s telephoto doesn’t appear to be changing, and neither do the selfie cameras in either model.

One other possible upgrade was unearthed by developer Kuba Wojciechowski. They posted source code from the Pixel camera app that suggests the next phone might use staggered HDR:

Long story short, courtesy of Google we got a clean, unobfuscated version of Google Camera Go, that includes references that seemingly confirm that flagship Pixels in 2023 – Husky and Shiba – will support staggered HDR. pic.twitter.com/YdaWTlGznN

Currently, Pixel phones do not use staggered HDR, which is a feature that can capture different exposures at the same time but use the same pixels.

“This allows achieving the same effect as regular HDR but without the increased capture time or chance at the photos being blurry because of misalignment of frames caused by movement,” Wojciechowski said in their Twitter thread.

9to5Google has also delved into Google Photos code to find two new video features that could well be Pixel 8 exclusives when they launch. Neither is yet functional, but the team found the user interface for a ‘Video Unblur’ mode that likely uses machine-learning to sharpen blurry video footage, as well as a set of video ‘overlay’ filters including black and white and options to recreate the look of Super 8 or VHS footage.

Anything that will improve the already excellent Pixel camera is good in our book.

Finally, we don’t know much about the power side of the 8 and 8 Pro, but the regular Pixel 8 has popped up on the Wireless Power Consortium certification site. This only reveals that the phone will have the same 12W wireless charging speeds as the 7 series, so there’s no notable upgrade there.

To see what phones the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will have to see off, check out our best smartphone and best smartphones coming in 2023 roundups.

Tech Advisor’s Deputy Editor, Dom covers everything that runs on electricity, from phones and laptops to wearables, audio, gaming, smart home, and streaming – plus he’s a regular fixture on the Tech Advisor YouTube channel.

Phones

Laptops

Tablets

Wearable Tech

Home Tech

Security

Digital Magazine – Subscribe

Newsletters

source