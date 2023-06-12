Terra Classic Luna Price Slips Back 3% to $0.000176 – Can LUNC … – Cryptonews

Terra Classic price is building momentum to correct a 3% dip recorded in 24 hours. Before the pullback to 0.0001720, LUNC traded new 2023 highs of $0.0001936. With support at $0.0001720 staying intact, Terra Classic price might push for the resumption of the uptrend during the American session.

Investors may consider buying Terra Classic, especially now that it has dipped slightly to collect fresh liquidity. On-chain data from Santiment reveals that investor interest is still high despite LUNC’s 24-hour transaction volume dropping to 130.18 million from 409 million tokens on January 14.

From the chart, it is deduced that price is sensitive to volume. Therefore, as the daily transaction volume increases, so would Terra Classic price.

The uptrend in Terra Classic price may have taken a breather, but it is not over yet. Based on the technical outlook on its eight-hour time frame chart, LUNC could stretch the leg to $0.00024 in the coming days.

A bullish outcome is most likely to materialize above the seller congestion at $0.0001831 in close proximity to the rising triangle horizontal resistance and the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) (in blue).

As the price consolidates toward the triangle’s apex, bulls start to gain an edge above the bears, prompting a breakout above the resistance. Therefore, traders would be expecting Terra Classic price to explode by another 30.27% to $0.00024 once the seller congestion at $0001831 has been broken.

It is worth mentioning that the breakout target equals the distance between the widest points of the triangle extrapolated above the breakout point.

The Stochastic oscillator solidifies the optimistic outlook in Terra Classic price as it ascends toward the overbought region in the same eight-hour time frame. A sharp move in LUNC toward $0.00024 would coincide with the Stochastic crossing above the falling trend line.

However, it is challenging to prove the bullish outlook on the daily time frame chart, especially with the TD Sequential indicator sending a sell signal. As seen on the chart below, the call to sell LUNC manifested in a green nine candlestick, which may compel investors to offload their bags in the short-term, with the hope of buying again at a lower level.

Nevertheless, traders must confirm the signal by checking if the high of the sixth and seventh candles in the count is exceeded by that of the eighth or ninth bar. On other hand, bulls must be ready to deal with the supply area at $0.00020, otherwise, declines may intensify toward $0.00012.

Although a meteoric rise to $1 could be impossible in 2023, Terra Classic price has the potential to return massive gains to investors who buy it as it recovers. LUNC’s value is up 4.9% in a week, 11.5% in two weeks, and 23.9% in 30 days, thus outperforming many cryptocurrencies in the market.

The voluminous circulating supply is the biggest hindrance to Terra Luna Classic rising to $1. Despite the token burn program, the protocol has more than 5.9 trillion LUNC in circulating supply, with the network’s total supply standing at 6.8 trillion.

Investors interested in diversifying their crypto portfolios as the market turns around may want to consider up-and-coming altcoins in their presale stages. Although selling out fast, the tokens listed here, have the potential to rally upon listing on exchanges for the first time. Some like FightOut have bagged listing opportunities with leading exchanges.

The world’s first mobile-focused web3 gaming guild is finally here, thanks to the team behind Meta Masters Guild (MMG). MMG is fronting a new approach to play-to-earn by committing to building high-quality blockchain-integrated games in a decentralized gaming ecosystem.

Instead of play-to-earn, Meta Masters Guild is pushing for play-and-earn, where users do not have to invest in expensive NFTs or pay in tokens to access the games. This gaming ecosystem allows players to earn as they play the games, they like the most.

Players will be rewarded in Gems, an in-game currency that can be redeemed by converting to MEMAG. Meta Master Guild is also launching with staking features for users to lock MEMAG tokens for additional revenue. Users can also use Gems to buy in-game NFTs or cash out by swapping with other crypto tokens like ETH.

All contributions to the ecosystem will be rewarded with users expected to build games, supply in-game assets, create relevant content and attend events. Meta Masters will launch with three games: Meta Kart Races, NFT Raid, and Meta Masters World.

Investors can buy MEMAG in an ongoing presale that has already raised $376k, selling one token for 0.007 USDT.

Visit Meta Masters Guild Now.

FightOut presale is selling out fast after the team announced another CEX listing. Investors buying into this new project believe it has the potential to shape the fitness industry. On the other hand, FightOut is tapping web3 solutions to make the fitness lifestyle affordable to everyone.

Unlike existing Move-to-Earn crypto ecosystems such as STEPN, users on FightOut will not need expensive NFTs. Instead, FightOut employs simple tech solutions with digital avatars to ease the web2 audience into the metaverse.

The FightOut team is elated to announce the first CEX listing for FGHT on LBank Exchange with $2.98 million raised so far. Investors are scooping up the tokens while taking advantage of a 50% discount, valid until $5 million is raised.

Visit FightOut Now.

C+Charge has recognized the need to democratize the carbon credit industry from the preserve of a handful of big corporations like Tesla. To achieve this, the team is building a robust peer-to-peer (P2P) payment system supported by blockchain technology to incentivize EV drivers every time they pay at charging stations.

The team is building a mobile app that will allocate each individual an electronic wallet. Payments at charging stations will be made via CCHG, the ecosystem’s native token.

In addition to managing payments, the app will manage all the end-to-end activities associated with charging vehicles. Some key elements expected from the app are a carbon credit tracker, payment options, a charging station finder, and real-time charger wait times.

With the presale ending soon, investors need to hurry to buy CCHG at $0.013. So far, $300.3k has been raised, with 136 million CCHG left before the price increases to $0.0165.

Visit C+Charge Now.

