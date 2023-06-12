Elon Musk subpoenaed in Jeffrey Epstein banking case – ABC News

Musk called Epstein a "dumb crook" after he was subpoenaed.

Billionaire Elon Musk blasted Jeffrey Epstein, who he referred to as a "dumb crook," after he was subpoenaed as part of a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Virgin Islands against JPMorgan Chase & Co., which officials said "financially profited" from deposits made by Epstein.

In its filing, Virgin Islands officials say they attempted to serve Musk — one of the richest men in the world — with a subpoena. The subpoena appears to seek information about whether Epstein referred or attempted to refer Musk to JPMorgan, according to the Virgin Islands. Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender, died in 2019.

"This is idiotic on so many levels," Musk tweeted Monday night. "1. That cretin never advised me on anything whatsoever. 2. The notion that I would need or listen to financial advice from a dumb crook is absurd. 3. JPM let Tesla down ten years ago, despite having Tesla's global commercial banking business, which we then withdrew. I have never forgiven them."

Musk was initially subpoenaed on April 28, but he couldn't be reached, according to the filing.

The Virgin Islands has asserted the bank should have known about Epstein's human trafficking and that the investigation it conducted into the matter yielded significant information about the bank's dealings with Epstein.

"The Government's investigation has revealed that JPMorgan knowingly, recklessly, and unlawfully provided and pulled the levers through which Epstein's recruiters and victims were paid and was indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise," the Monday filing said. "Financial institutions can connect—or choke—human trafficking networks, and enforcement actions filed and injunctive relief obtained by attorneys general are essential to ensure that enterprises like Epstein's cannot flourish in the future."

The Virgin Islands also asserts that "JPMorgan financially profited from the deposits made by Epstein and Epstein- controlled entities located in the Virgin Islands and from the business opportunities referred to JPMorgan by Epstein and his co-conspirators in exchange for its known facilitation of and implicit participation in Epstein's sex trafficking venture," the government added.

Epstein died by suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan in August of 2019, the New York City's medical examiner ruled.

JPMorgan has denied any wrongdoing and in March filed a civil complaint against its former executive Jes Staley, alleging he helped hide Epstein's sex abuse so he would continue as a client. Staley, who left the bank in 2013, said in an April court filing that JPMorgan is attempting to used him as a "public relations shield" and the bank's claims have no factual basis.

