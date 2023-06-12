Get Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99, the cheapest price to date – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 now $199

Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now on sale for $199.99 at Amazon, Verizon and Best Buy, a discount of $50 off retail, in the latest price war.

For a limited time only, you can pick up Apple AirPods Pro 2 for just $199.99 at Amazon.com, BestBuy.com and Verizon.com, delivering the cheapest AirPods Pro price available.

AirPods Pro 2 – Advanced audio experience

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 provide an advanced audio experience with their state-of-the-art noise cancellation technology and improved sound quality. The earbuds are designed to fit a variety of ear sizes, and come with four sizes of ear tips for the perfect fit to avoid discomfort even during long periods of use. The advanced algorithms will identify external sound and block it out, allowing you to hear only what you want.

For easy audio control, the earbuds are equipped with touch controls that allow users to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Transparency. Convenient voice commands can also be used – just say “Hey Siri” to play music or call a friend. In addition, the earbuds have an auto-pause feature that stops playback when they’re removed from your ears, and resumes when placed back in.

The new AirPods Pro 2 are also IPX4 water and sweat resistant, making them perfect for active users who need earbuds that stay in place even during rigorous workouts. Plus, at just $199.99, these top-notch headphones offer unbeatable value for anyone seeking a high-quality audio experience without breaking the bank.

Even more great savings on Apple products

There are plenty of additional discounts going on, knocking double and triple digits off Mac computers, software, iPads and more. Here’s a sampling of some of the deals, with hundreds of items on sale in our AppleInsider Apple Price Guide.

There are plenty of additional discounts going on, knocking double and triple digits off Mac computers, software, iPads and more. Here’s a sampling of some of the deals, with hundreds of items on sale in our AppleInsider Apple Price Guide.

Always on the hunt for the best deals, Christine has been covering the Apple space and technology in general since 2009. With well over a decade of experience securing the lowest prices for bargain hunters, Christine'…

