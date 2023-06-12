Top 30 Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video of All Time – Ready Steady Cut

Home » Streaming Service » Amazon Prime » Top 30 Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video of All Time





Prime Video was launched in September 2006 and since then they have carved a niche in the original movies space that has featured some incredible films. The Prime Video library is massive and it only got bigger when Amazon bought MGM in early 2022 adding thousands of movies including the James Bond franchise. We’ve used the Rotten Tomatoes scores to establish the best Prime Video Original movies that you can stream right now.

Top 30 Best and Highest Rated Movies On Amazon Prime Video of All Time

30. Uncle Frank (2020)



The family drama debuted at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim which was followed by Amazon purchasing the title and releasing it in the fall of 2020.

Official Premise: In 1973, when Frank Bledsoe and his 18-year-old niece Beth take a road trip from Manhattan to Creekville, South Carolina, for the family patriarch’s funeral, they’re unexpectedly joined by Frank’s lover, Walid.

Cast: Paul Bettany, Sophia Lillis, Peter Macdissi

Rotten Tomatoes: 77%

29. Late Night (2019)

The feature film writing debut by Mindy Kaling brought the laughs to audiences with this fun comedy.

Official Premise: A late-night talk show host suspects that she may soon lose her long-running show.

Cast: Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, John Lithgow

Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

28. I’m Your Woman (2020)

Julia Hart co-wrote this film with her husband Jordan Horowitz about a woman trying to save herself and her baby from her husband.

Official Premise: In this 1970s set crime drama, a woman is forced to go on the run after her husband betrays his partners, sending her and her baby on a dangerous journey.

Cast: Rachel Brosnahan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Arize Kene

Rotten Tomatoes: 81%

27. The Report

The 2019 drama led by Adam Driver is based on a true story of the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program and was awarded praise by critics and landed Annette Bening in the Oscar conversation.

Official Premise: Idealistic Senate staffer Daniel J. Jones, tasked by his boss to lead an investigation into the CIA’s post 9/11 Detention and Interrogation Program, uncovers shocking secrets.

Cast: Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Jon Hamm

Rotten Tomatoes: 82.00%

26. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020)

14 years after Borat shocked the world, he returned to the big screen to cause quite a stir. Like the original, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm landed an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Official Premise: Borat returns from Kazakhstan to America and this time he reveals more about the American culture, the COVID-19 pandemic and the political elections.

Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Maria Bakalova, Tom Hanks

Rotten Tomatoes: 85.00%

25. I Want You Back (2022)

Our very own M.N. Miller says I Want You Back may be predictable, but it can be absurdly funny and dangerously sweet.

Official Premise: Newly dumped thirty-somethings Peter and Emma team up to sabotage their exes’ new relationships and win them back for good.

Cast: Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Scott Eastwood

Rotten Tomatoes: 86.00%

24. Thirteen Lives (2022)

Our very own Andy Punter says about Thirteen Lives that Ron Howard plays all the right notes in this retelling of the dramatic rescue of a boys’ football team from a flooded cave-in.

Official Premise: A rescue mission is assembled in Thailand where a group of young boys and their soccer coach are trapped in a system of underground caves that are flooding.

Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton

Rotten Tomatoes: 86.00%

23. Brittany Runs a Marathon (2019)

22 Jump Street’s big villain Jillian Bell stars in this quirky comedy that highlights a woman’s journey in her attempt to run a marathon.

Official Premise: A young woman decides to make positive changes in her life by training for the New York City Marathon.

Cast: Jillian Bell, Jennifer Dundas, Patch Darragh

Rotten Tomatoes: 88.00%

22. Catherine Called Birdy (2022)

Our very own M.N. Miller said about Catherine Called Birdy that Lena Dunham has adapted the tricky source material of the young adult novel by Karen Cushman and turned out a delightful coming-of-age charmer.

Official Premise: A 14-year-old girl in medieval England navigates through life and avoids potential suitors her father has in mind.

Cast: Bella Ramsey, Billie Piper, Andrew Scott

Rotten Tomatoes: 88.00%

21. Get Duked! (2020)

Music Video director turned feature film director, Ninian Doff impressed critics with his wild over the top hip-hop comedy that made everyone laugh.

Official Premise: An anarchic, hip-hop-inspired comedy that follows four city boys on a wilderness trek as they try to escape a mysterious huntsman

Cast: Lewis Gribben, Rian Gordon, Viraj Juneja

Rotten Tomatoes: 88.00%

20. Good Night Oppy (2022)

Good Night Oppy is a great adventure film for families because of its educational themes and ability to capture the human spirit’s appetite for unlimited possibilities.

Official Premise: The film follows Opportunity, the Mars Exploration Rover affectionately dubbed Oppy by her creators and scientists at NASA. Oppy was originally expected to live for only 90 days but she ultimately explored Mars for nearly 15 years.

Narrator: Angela Bassett

Rotten Tomatoes: 88.00%

19. Nanny (2022)

Nanny won one of the biggest awards at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in The Grand Jury Prize which is quite impressive considering this is the directorial debut from Nikyatu Jusu.

Official Premise: Immigrant nanny Aisha, piecing together a new life in New York City while caring for the child of an Upper East Side family, is forced to confront a concealed truth that threatens to shatter her precarious American Dream.

Cast: Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls

Rotten Tomatoes: 89.00%

18. You Were Never Really Here (2018)

Lynne Ramsay adapted the film from the book by Jonathan Ames and directed Joaquin Phoenix to one of the best performances of his career.

Official Premise: A traumatized veteran unafraid of violence tracks down missing girls for a living. When a job spins out of control, Joe’s nightmares overtake him as a conspiracy is uncovered leading to what could be his death trip or his awakening.

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Judith Roberts, Ekaterina Samsonov

Rotten Tomatoes: 89.00%

17. Emergency (2022)

Emergency debuted at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and at the festival, it won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award and was also a Grand Jury Prize nominee.

Official Premise: Ready for a night of legendary partying, three college students must weigh the pros and cons of calling the police when faced with an unexpected situation.

Cast: RJ Cyler, Donald Elise Watkins, Sebastian Chacon

Rotten Tomatoes: 92.00%

16. Sylvie’s Love (2020)

Sylvie’s Love is a heartwarming beautiful and poetic love story that swoons you from start to finish featuring a charming performance from Tessa Thompson.

Official Premise When a young woman meets an aspiring saxophonist in her father’s record shop in 1950s Harlem, their love ignites a sweeping romance that transcends changing times, geography, and professional success.

Cast: Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha, Eva Longoria

Rotten Tomatoes: 93.00%

15. The Vast of Night (2020)

The Vast of Night is a confident debut that blends its many inspirations in a lo-fi package with an abundance of B-movie charm.

Official Premise: One night in New Mexico, in the late 1950s, a switchboard operator and radio DJ discover a strange audio frequency which could change the future forever.

Cast: Sierra McCormick, Jake Horoqitz, Gail Gronauer

Rotten Tomatoes: 93.00%

14. Wildcat (2022)

The 2022 documentary that’s an inspirational tale of a soldier finding a second chance has won the hearts of everyone that has watched it.

Official Premise: Back from war in Afghanistan, a young British soldier struggling with depression and PTSD finds a second chance in the Amazon rainforest when he meets an American scientist, and together they foster an orphaned baby ocelot.

Cast: Dante Cueva Altamirano, Christian De La Cruz, Erick Scott Vargas Laura

Rotten Tomatoes: 93.00%

13. Herself (2020)

Clare Dunne co-wrote and starred in this emotional family drama, Herself, directed by Mamma Mia! director Phyllida Lloyd.

Official Premise: A young mother escapes her abusive husband and fights back against a broken housing system. She sets out to build her own home and in the process rebuilds her life and re-discovers herself.

Cast: Molly McCann, Clare Dunne, Ruby Rose O’Hara

Rotten Tomatoes: 94.00%

12. Lucy and Desi (2022)

Debuting at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, Lucy and Desi takes a look at the two most iconic stars that changed the course of history in the world of TV.

Official Premise: This film will explore the rise of comedian icon Lucille Ball, her relationship with Desi Arnaz, and how their groundbreaking sitcom I Love Lucy forever changed Hollywood, cementing her legacy long after her death in 1989.

Cast: Lucie Arnaz, Better Midler, Carol Burnett

Rotten Tomatoes: 94.00%

11. Val (2021)

He won our hearts as Iceman in Top Gun, played a rockstar in The Doors, and wore the cape in Batman Forever. Val takes a look at the storied career of an acting legend.

Official Premise: Documentary centering on the daily life of actor Val Kilmer featuring never-before-seen footage spanning 40 years.

Cast: Val Kilmer, Jack Kilmer, Mercedes Kilmer

Rotten Tomatoes: 94.00%

10. Honey Boy (2019)

The film was written by Shia LaBeouf about his childhood and his relationship with his father. LaBeouf also plays his father in the film.

Official Premise: A young actor’s stormy childhood and early adult years as he struggles to reconcile with his father and deal with his mental health.

Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Lucas Hedges, Noah Jupe

Rotten Tomatoes: 95.00%

9. Manchester by the Sea (2016)

The critically acclaimed film was nominated for six Academy Awards, with Casey Affleck taking home the Best Actor for his performance as Lee Chandler in the movie.

Official Premise: A depressed uncle is asked to take care of his teenage nephew after the boy’s father dies.

Cast: Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Kyle Chandler

Rotten Tomatoes: 96.00%

8. Paterson (2016)

Two-time Academy Award nominee Adam Driver plays the lead role in this heartfelt drama centered around a bus driver.



Official Premise: A quiet observation of the triumphs and defeats of daily life, along with the poetry evident in its smallest details.

Cast: Adam Driver, Golshifteh Farahani, Nellie,

Rotten Tomatoes: 96.00%

7. A Hero (2021)

From Academy Award-winning director Asghar Farhadi comes this heartfelt drama that took home several Cannes prizes.

Official Premise: Rahim is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum. But things don’t go as planned.

Cast: Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Sahar Goldust

Rotten Tomatoes: 97.00%

6. Sound of Metal (2020)

The directorial debut of Darius Marder broke down barriers in 2022 with its impactful story of a drummer losing his hearing. The film went on to garner six Academy Award nominations and won two of them.

Official Premise: A heavy-metal drummer’s life is thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his hearing.

Cast: Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci

Rotten Tomatoes: 97.00%

5. Argentina, 1985 (2022)

The 2022 film has garnered massive praise since its release including taking home Best Foreign Film at the 2023 Golden Globes.



Official Premise: A team of lawyers takes on the heads of Argentina’s bloody military dictatorship during the 1980s in a battle against odds and a race against time.

Cast: Ricardo Darin, Gina Mastronicola, Francisco Bertin

Rotten Tomatoes: 98.00%

4. Blow the Man Down (2020)

A small independent film about a small town that uncovers some massive secrets broke onto the scene in March of 2020 and never looked back.

Official Premise: Mary Beth and Priscilla Connolly attempt to cover up a gruesome run-in with a dangerous man. To conceal their crime, the sisters must go deep into the criminal underbelly of their hometown, uncovering the town’s darkest secrets.

Cast: David Coffin, David Pridemore, Adam Wolf Mayerson

Rotten Tomatoes: 98.00%

3. One Child Nation (2019)

In one of the more shocking documentaries, co-directors Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang take a look at China’s one-child policy.

Official Premise: After becoming a mother, a filmmaker uncovers the untold history of China’s one-child policy and the generations of parents and children forever shaped by this social experiment.

Cast: Nanfu Wang, Zaodi Wang, Zhimei Wang

Rotten Tomatoes: 98.00%

2. One Night in Miami (2020)

The story of four of the biggest personalities of the 60s discuss their roles in society, life, and the next steps in their legacy. One Night in Miami went on to get 3 Academy Award nominations.

Official Premise: A fictional account of one incredible night where icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown gathered discussing their roles in the Civil Rights Movement and cultural upheaval of the 60s.

Cast: Aldis Hodge, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Leslie Odom Jr., Eli Goree

Rotten Tomatoes: 98.00%

1. The Big Sick (2017)

Real-life married couple Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon loosey based The Big Sick on their relationship with the former starring in the lead role. Their writing led to the duo’s first Oscar Nomination.

Official Premise: Pakistan-born comedian Kumail Nanjiani and grad student Emily Gardner fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash. When Emily contracts a mysterious illness, Kumail finds himself forced to face her feisty parents, his family’s expectations, and his true feelings.

Cast: Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter

Rotten Tomatoes: 98.00%

And that ends our Top 30 Best and Highest Rated Movies On Amazon Prime Video of All Time List. What’s your favorite in this list? Comment below.

And that ends our Top 30 Best and Highest Rated Movies On Amazon Prime Video of All Time List. What’s your favorite in this list? Comment below.

source