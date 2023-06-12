NFT News | Consolidation in the NFT Market | May Week 2 – Altcoin Buzz

Altcoin Buzz examines the sentiment of the NFT ecosystem and where it could go next.

Let’s dive in and have a closer look at the NFT news market this past week.

The second week of May saw an increase in the NFT market cap of 8.88% to $4.6M from the first week. However, the NFT trading volume over the past 7 days only increased by 0.72% to 86.9K ETH, a negligibly small amount.

This may indicate that although the market cap has increased, NFT demand and trading activity have not significantly increased.

The number of NFT holders increased slightly by 0.18% to 4.38M in the second week of May. In contrast, during the same period, there was a notable decline in the number of NFT traders, which decreased by 26.82% to 35.94K.

Furthermore, there has been a reduction of 26.42% in the number of buyers and a decrease of 27.74% in the number of sellers.

In the second week of May, there was a notable decrease in the number of unique active wallets, transaction volume, and trading volume observed on the OpenSea platform.

The number of unique active wallets experienced a reduction of 29.33%, resulting in a total of 57.7k. Additionally, transaction volume underwent a decrease of 50.85% to 153.57k. Further, trading volume experienced a decline of 9.36% to $30.19M.

Despite the decrease in trading activity, the smart contract balance exhibited a relatively stable trend, with a minor decline of 4.84% to $68.47k. Collectively, these statistics indicate that the NFT market could be encountering a deceleration in trading activity and consumer interest.

During the second week of May, trading activity in the Blur marketplace has shown mixed results. Despite the 31.99% decrease in transaction volume, which reached 28.41k, there has been an increase of 4.8% in trading volume to $150.48M. The decline in the balance held in the Smart Contract has resulted in a drop of 9.09% to $107.46M.

The increased trading volume on the platform could be a sign that some investors are still actively trading and holding onto their assets, despite the decline in transaction volume. The future is uncertain as to whether the increase in trading volume will persist or if the decrease in trading activity will continue in the upcoming weeks.

During the second week of May, OpenSea and Solanart underwent some positive changes in their NFT markets.

On OpenSea, the average price of NFTs surged by 480.16%, reaching a value of $267.59. Additionally, the number of traders on the platform also increased by 4.71%, totaling 422 individuals. The trading volume experienced a notable increase of 45.02% to $16.25k.

On the other hand, the average price of NFTs on Solanart went up by 273.47% to $187.95. However, the platform saw a 16.47% dip in traders to 71, while trading volume increased by a smaller percentage of 29.56% to $4.87k.

NFT markets had a mixed performance in the second week of May. OpenSea, the platform with the most traders, saw a 23.86% decrease in average NFT price to $159.7, a 66.7% drop in the number of traders, and a 20.09% decline in trading volume to $2.98M.

In contrast, the average NFT price on OKX NFT Marketplace increased by 12.68% to $35.58, but the number of traders decreased by 33.51%, and trading volume decreased by 42.1% to $46.1k.

Similarly, Aavegotchi saw a 22.52% drop in average NFT price to $53.98, but the number of traders remained relatively stable with a 0.675% decline, and trading volume fell by 32.48% to $23.8k.

The average NFT price on Jump.trade and Rarible fell slightly, with Jump.trade at $41.88 and Rarible at $22.89. Jump.trade saw a 34.4% reduction in traders and a 31.69% decrease in trading volume, whereas Rarible saw a 42.89% drop in traders and a 50.8% decrease in trading volume.

