Top Upcoming Binance Listings for 2023 – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

Although Binance offers more than 600 coins across over 1,000 markets, the exchange is very selective in which project listings it approves.

This highlights that Binance prefers quality over quantity. In this guide, we analyze the most notable new Binance listings for investors to explore for their crypto portfolios.

Below, we provide a quick overview of the best new Binance listings to consider:

Oftentimes, new Binance listings offer access to the most undervalued cryptocurrencies. This is often because upon being listed, the respective coin will attract vast amounts of interest.

Read on to learn about the new Binance listings outlined above.

It is important to note that over the prior 12 months, Binance has been very selective in the number of new coins that it chooses to add to its exchange.

In fact, Binance will often only add just one or two coins each month, which illustrates just how stringent the approval process is.

Nonetheless, in the sections below, we offer insight into new and recent Binance listings for investors to explore.

As crypto enthusiasts scout for the next potential Binance listing, a new player has emerged. Inspired by the surge of GameStop and AMC in 2021, Wall Street Memes ($WSM), which also has an Ethereum NFT venture by Wall St Bulls, has launched its meme token.

Wall St Bulls’ have had remarkable success in the NFT landscape. Aligning with the current trends, they’ve expanded their repertoire, adding Bitcoin NFTs and meme coins to their collection.

Backed by a strong community of a million followers, these offerings brought the NFTs a footing in the OpenSea marketplace. Wall Street Memes can leverage this strong community backing to secure a potential listing on top exchanges like Binance.

To mitigate potential pitfalls like token flooding, $WSM initiated a community-focused presale of half its two-billion supply. While meme coins inherently possess high risks, they also promise substantial returns, often not aligning with traditional market analysis norms.

The $WSM token presale, which is priced at $0.0293 each, has now reached an impressive $6.25 million in just over two weeks. This overwhelming response suggests an enormous investor interest and paints a promising picture of its future. Such swift growth and community support could entice renowned exchanges, like Binance, into listing $WSM.

Additionally, a $50k airdrop has been planned for followers to engage on their social channels.

Early participation in presales often translates into substantial returns, especially when led by a team with a proven track record, such as Wall Street Memes.

With an ERC-20 token having a total supply of 2 billion, $WSM is positioned to inspire a ‘meme stock’ style movement in the crypto world. The recent surge of low market cap meme coins outperforming assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum provides a favorable environment for $WSM. Aided by the impressive returns of similar assets in 2023, $WSM’s potential as the next coin listed on Binance must be considered.

Enter the Wall Street Memes Telegram community to receive the latest updates.



AiDoge uses artificial intelligence to generate memes for users in its ecosystem and to facilitate this process, $AI token holders can exchange the tokens for credits – with which they can create memes via text prompts on the AI-powered meme generator.

The $AI token presale sold out and reached its $14.9 million hard cap in just four weeks, with the project now set to host its IEO on June 19.

From a total supply of 1 trillion tokens, 500 billion were allocated for the presale, 12.5% for the team (with a 10-year vesting period), 12.5% for the vested reserve, 12.5% for exchange liquidity and 12.5% for community rewards.

After the IEO, further centralized (CEX) and decentralized exchange (DEX) listings are expected to occur in Q3 2023 – with one of the potential listings could be on Binance, which would make the token available to millions.

After users generate memes on AiDoge, they will be able to share them through a public wall and by Q1 2024, AiDoge also aims to launch a voting mechanism. Through this feature, members can vote and downvote on the available memes and at the end of every month, the highest-voted memes will be given $AI tokens as rewards.

Users can also stake $AI tokens as well. By staking, one can generate daily credit rewards, with the staked credits generated proportional to the staked amount.

Users that stake their tokens can also access premium features on the platform, such as new meme templates, special contests, and platform enhancements. In the future, staked users will also get voting rights for future platform decisions.

Users that stake their tokens can also access premium features on the platform, such as new meme templates, special contests, and platform enhancements. In the future, staked users will also get voting rights for future platform decisions.



Ecoterra is an exciting new presale project that could eventually be listed on Binance due to the high excitement around the eco-friendly protocol and its Recycle-to-Earn rewards system.

The project allows users to earn rewards, paid in ECOTERRA tokens, simply for scanning items and recycling them in Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs), which can be found in supermarkets globally.

Each item has a different value with users able to either hold their tokens for the long-term, stake them to generate passive income or spend them to fund eco-friendly endeavors such as tree planting or ocean cleanups.

Climate actions are then tracked in the ecoterra mobile app and then added to the user’s profile and once certain milestones are reached, achievements are unlocked and additional rewards – such as NFTs – are given to users.

Furthermore, the project also has a carbon offset marketplace which allows individuals and companies to offset their carbon footprints through verified green projects, as well as a recycled materials marketplace that aims to make the link between businesses and recyclers more simple and efficient.

Through ecoterra, companies can find recycled materials more easily, place orders and make payments. The mobile app also has an impact trackable profile for businesses, allowing them to showcase their eco-friendly actions.

The project, which has been developed by a doxxed and KYC-verified team, has already partnered with one of the world’s largest supermarket conglomerates, multi-billion dollar Ahold Delhaize, which runs 2,000 stores in the US including Food Lion and Stop & Shop.

The ECOTERRA token smart contract has also been audited by Certik and is currently in sixth of nine presale stages.

Tokens cost $0.00925 in stage 8 but will increase in price by 8% to $0.01 by the final presale stage, with 50% of the max 2 billion supply available with no vesting period and a hard cap of $6.7 million – more than $5 million has been raised so far.

Potential buyers should read through the whitepaper and join the ecoterra Telegram group.



The next cryptocurrency with the potential to be listed on Binance is $DLANCE, the native token used on the DeeLance ecosystem.

DeeLance completely decentralizes freelance work, as users and clients can connect on the metaverse, access direct payments, and turn their works into NFTs.

While $DLANCE is at the start of its presale phase, and has raised around $870k, popular crypto exchanges such as Binance may wish to list this token due to its utility. On DeeLance’s metaverse environment, $DLANCE will be used to purchase virtual land and lease offices. Freelancers and clients can interact and conduct meetings in these spaces.

A transparent platform, DeeLance records all activities between the client and worker using smart contracts. Once the work is complete, the payment is released to the freelancer through an escrow service. Since crypto is a payment option, freelancers can get paid instantly.

The token can also be used on the DeeLance NFT marketplace. Notably, freelancers can mint their works as NFTs, allowing them to easily transfer ownership without facing any issues. DeeLance also takes some of the lowest commissions – charging 10% from freelancers and only 2% from clients.

According to the DeeLance whitepaper, the platform will officially launch the NFT and metaverse ecosystems by Q2 2023. The beta versions of the freelance platform will also be available to use by the next quarter.

800 million $DLANCE tokens are being allocated through six presale rounds, with the token currently priced at $0.038 per token on the first round – the price will subsequently increase to $0.048 in the final round.

More than $1.3 million has been raised so far. To stay updated with the presale updates, join the DeeLance telegram channel.





The next cryptocurrency on our list is yPredict, a next-gen cryptocurrency analytics and research platform.

With $YPRED, the native cryptocurrency, one can purchase subscriptions to predictive models and more than $2.2 million has been raised in the presale so far.

These models have been generated by AI developers and financial quants, who predict where the crypto markets may head in the future. The financial quants offer predictions on a financial marketplace through a monthly subscription.

yPredict also offers data-driven insights by leveraging artificial intelligence. For instance, the platform can conduct the sentiment analysis of multiple cryptos by using NLP (Natural Language Processing) to examine buyer sentiment.

yPredict also generates AI trading signals by utilizing technical and fundamental data. The platform offers a patent-pending pattern recognition algorithm, which generates real-time alerts for some of the top digital coins.

$YPRED can offer unique staking rewards to customers. Unlike most tokens which offer a 5% – 10% APY (Annual Percentage Yield) for staking, this platform claims to offer higher returns.

yPredict sends 15% of all swap fees collected to a staking pool. The revenue generated is sent to the token stakers in the ecosystem. Furthermore, 10% of all new subscription revenues are distributed among existing token holders.

yPredict also lets users make directional bets on the future of the crypto space through its play-to-earn environment. The best performers are rewarded with tokens. There will also be a 7% tax charged for selling the token, which will be distributed towards liquidity pools, marketing, development, and research.

$YPRED has a total supply of 100 billion tokens and those interested in the cryptocurrency can purchase the token for $0.09 through the fifth presale round. By the final round, the price will rise to $0.12 per token – an increase of 33.3%.

Interested readers can read the yPredict whitepaper and join the telegram channel to learn more.



Launchpad XYZ gives users access to a range of Web3 services under one roof, giving access to Web3 wallets, token presales, NFT events, trading terminals, and play-to-earn ecosystems.

The platform is powered by $LPX, an ERC-20 token, currently available to buy on presale and which has raised more than $950k.

While an exchange listing on Binance has not been confirmed, the global exchange tends to deploy tokens that can generate high trading volumes. One of the reasons why this may be possible with $LPX is due to its multiple use cases. The token can be staked on the ecosystem to sell NFTs.

The platform will host an NFT gallery where one can collect their assets. On Launchpad XYZ’s decentralized exchange, members can stake $LPX to reduce fees. The decentralized exchange allows members to swap hundreds of token pairs and access perpetual contracts.

On the exchange, members can leverage $LPX to trade fractionalized assets. On the Launchpad XYZ ecosystem, members can get guaranteed access to presales by staking the native token. Users can access market-driven insights on the utility of hundreds of tokens on this ecosystem.

One can find investment opportunities, learn about the liquidity of different exchanges, and trade using the decentralized exchange. Launchpad XYZ will also host its internal trading game, where players can learn more about cryptos and get rewarded with $LPX.

Finally, one can also take loans against their assets by accessing the NFT exchange. Currently, $LPX is priced at $0.0445 during the second presale round. The price will reach $0.07 by the final round.

From an overall supply of 100 billion tokens, 250 million coins have been divided equally across the ten rounds. The presale has set a hard cap target of $12 million.





Pikamoon is a new project currently in its presale stages. It’s a game heavily influenced by Pokemon, a popular anime franchise. Players assume the role of travelers who roam around the mythical continent of Dreva, populated by magical creatures called Pikamoons.

These monsters are essentially collectible NFTs, but you can use them to go on an adventure, upgrade them, and pit them against each other. In other words, the game has exploration and battle elements to it, but it’s essentially an RPG.

The in-game currency, $PIKA, can be used to purchase upgrades, items, and more. It’s the central coin of the Pikamoon ecosystem. Those who obtain $PIKA will receive a free Pika NFT to start their adventure.

According to the project’s whitepaper , the presale will feature three stages, each offering $PIKA at a different price. During the first stage, the presale was available at $0.0002. The current active stage is selling $PIKA at $0.0004, which will increase to $0.0006 in the last stage. A total of 15 billion $PIKA coins will be distributed during the presale (out of 50 billion, which is the max supply). The coin will be listed on all relevant centralized and decentralized exchanges when the time comes.

More than $3.2 million has been raised in the presale, which is now in its third and final stage.

The talented team behind Pikamoon is actively working on the project.





Tamadoge is among the top trending crypto projects of 2023 after its hugely successful launch in late 2022.

While the broader market has been stuck in a bear market for more than a year, Tamadoge completed a crypto presale campaign that raised more than $19 million and then pumped to nearly 2,000% gains after its IEO in September.

While the main Tamadoge augmented reality mobile game is still in development and expected later this year, the Tamadoge Arcade is now live and attracting more monthly players than Decentraland and The Sandbox combined.

TAMA tokens reached an all-time high of $0.194 and although the price has retracted amid the crypto winter, Tamadoge has now settled as a top 10 meme coin with massive potential for 2023.

An application to list on Binance has been completed and with major milestones set for 2023, renewed price activity could see TAMA list on the top crypto exchange. Considering how solid this new crypto project is, there is still huge upside on the table for new investors – in terms of the project concept itself, Tamadoge is building a ‘Tamaverse’ ecosystem.

This is its take on the metaverse, which will host a play-to-earn game that centers on virtual pet NFTs. Each player will mint a new NFT upon linking their wallet to Tamadoge, which will create a new, unique Tamadoge pet that carries a random set of traits. Players will need to feed and care for their pets, in addition to entering battles with other users.

As a play-to-earn concept, Tamadoge users will earn TAMA tokens for playing the game. There is also the opportunity to buy, sell, and trade NFTs, in addition to breeding new pets.

The end goal for this popular metaverse coin is to offer augmented experiences within its metaverse world, in conjunction with a mobile gaming app for iOS and Android, as well as two arcade-style mini-games, which are currently undergoing testing.

As well as its inherent utility, Tamadoge also has other major advantages over other meme coin projects, including its limited supply (2 billion tokens) and deflationary mechanism that will see 5% of tokens burned for all transactions in the pet store – where players upgrade their pets and buy digital assets.



One of the best low-cap cryptocurrencies in the market – Battle Infinity, is another top-rated project to keep an eye on. Founded in Q2 2022, Battle Infinity is building a play-to-earn fantasy sports game that will operate in conjunction with the blockchain and smart contract agreements. After purchasing an NFT pass, users can then build their dream team of sports players.

Rewards will be earned by IBAT tokens depending on how each player performs in real-world games. This concept ensures that the Battle Infinity ecosystem connects the real and virtual worlds via one safe and decentralized platform. Battle Infinity will host many other multiplayer, play-to-earn games within its ecosystem.

The project is also popular as one of the best crypto staking platforms, across both fixed and flexible accounts. This means that upon earning IBAT tokens, the player can deposit the funds straight into the staking tool to earn passive income. Those needing access to cash can instead use the Battle Infinity decentralized exchange to swap their IBAT tokens for another BSc asset – such as BNB.

Just like Tamadoge, Battle Infinity was behind one of the best crypto ICOs this year. In just over three weeks, the project raised its hard cap target of over $5 million. The Battle Infinity team has since listed the IBAT token on two exchanges – LBank and PancakeSwap. This ensures that when electing to buy Battle Infinity tokens, investors can choose between a CEX and DEX.

However, the short-to-medium goal for Battle Infinity – in terms of exchanges, is to be approved on the Binance exchange. Investors will be keeping a close eye on the application status, which is evident considering that IBAT is one of the most searched cryptos on Google as of writing. With a market capitalization of under $10 million, IBAT could be the best long-term crypto to buy.

Visit Battle Infinity

At the time of writing, the most recent cryptocurrency project to be listed by Binance is Stargate. This project describes itself as a “fully composable liquidity transport protocol” that sits at the forefront of decentralized finance. More specifically, Stargate enables users to access liquidity on a cross-chain basis.

Those providing Stargate pools with liquidity have the opportunity to earn passive income via a yield farming strategy. As of writing, Stargate is carrying a market capitalization of just $70 million.

This means that Binance is happy to access both low and large-cap coins on its exchange, so long as the project meets its high approval standards.

In addition to Binance, Stargate is listed on a full wave of other tier-one exchanges. This includes everything from Coinbase, Gate.io, and Kucoin to FTX, Huobi, and Kraken. Therefore, based on its valuation right now, Stargate could be one of the best altcoins to add to an investment portfolio for long-term upside.

Prior to Stargate, the most recent coin to be listed on the Binance exchange is Optimism. This popular project was listed on Binance in June 2022, which again, shows that it is becoming less common for the exchange to accept new applications.

Optimism also had a recent Coinbase listing, as well as Kucoin, OKX, Gate.io, and others.

In terms of the project itself, Optimism offers efficient solutions for the Ethereum blockchain in terms of speed, fees, and scalability. The software offers a seamless way to access the Ethereum ecosystem through a simple extension, which will appeal to developers that require a low-cost and speedy way to deploy their dApps.

According to the Optimism website, the project has already saved developers more than $1 billion worth of gas fees. Looking at the project’s price chart, Optimism carries a market capitalization of just over $200 million as of writing, so it’s still a small-cap token.

At current pricing levels, investors can buy Optimism tokens at an 80% discount, when compared to its 52-week high.

Lido DAO is yet another top-rated project that was recently listed on the Binance exchange. In a nutshell, the project offers a simple ecosystem that enables investors to generate passive income on their idle tokens.

The platform supports five networks – inclusive of Ethereum, Solana, Kusama, Polkadot, and Polygon.

Staking yields will vary depending on the network, but to offer some insight, Polygon can be staged at an APY of 6.3% and Polkadot at 13.4%. Another interesting angle to Lido DAO is that upon staking, investors are issued minted tokens on a 1:1 basis.

These minted tokens can then be used to generate further gains across the DeFi ecosystem, thus promoting compound growth. Lido DAO has been audited by three key players – Quantstamp, MixBytes, and SigmaPrime. In terms of its performance, Lido DAO has witnessed extreme volatility since its Binance listing.

For example, the token dropped from over $3 down to $0.50 after the announcement, only to then return to the $3 level. As of writing, Lido DAO is trading 85% lower than its 52-week high.

MobileCoin is one of the newest Binance listings of 2022. This project is building an innovative concept that brings blockchain technology to the mobile payment industry.

The idea is that users from all over the world will be able to send and receive cryptocurrencies via their mobile phones – in a simple, fast, cost-effective, and user-friendly manner.

This will perhaps appeal to people living in developing countries, many of which rely on local mobile payments to send and receive funds.

Those relying on remittance payments from friends and family members living overseas might also turn to MobileCoin, considering the cost savings and speed at which transactions are processed.

From a price perspective, the bear market of 2022 has been overly disastrous for MobileCoin. At the turn of the year, the token was trading at nearly $10.

As of writing, the same token is available to buy for under a dollar. Those that believe in the long-term vision of the project may view this as an attractive price to enter a position.

Binance is often viewed as the go-to exchange to invest in brand-new coins that are still in their infancy. However, this isn’t the case at all – at least in today’s market. For example, in the six months prior to writing this guide, Binance added just six new coins to its exchange.

This illustrates that Binance is not as active in the listing department as it once was, meaning that it now only considers high-quality projects. This is why the general consensus is that Binance could approve Tamadoge’s listing application, not least because of the global interest the play-to-earn and metaverse project has generated.

Nonetheless, Binance appears to be more focused on adding additional markets to its exchange, relevant to coins that are already listed. For example, in recent months, Binance has added a significant number of futures and other derivative markets, in addition to support for more emerging fiat currencies such as TRY and ZAR.

Being one of the largest crypto exchanges in terms of trading volume, new listed tokens usually experience an upward trajectory.

On the one hand, we mentioned in the section above that Binance is super-selective on the projects it lists on its exchange. And as such, new Binance listings are becoming rarer.

Below, we discuss some of the reasons why seasoned investors pay close attention to confirmed new Binance listings.

New coin listings can be found on sites such as CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, which dedicate whole sections to newly-launched projects.

It goes without saying that the best time to invest in Binance new crypto listings is once the announcement has been made. Now, there are actually two announcements to keep an eye on in this regard.

First, it is all but certain that the project in question will be the first to announce that its Binance new coin listing application has been approved. This will typically be displayed via the project’s Telegram group, and perhaps its social profiles on Twitter and Reddit.

Binance new listings alert websites can also help in this respect too. However, it is crucial to remember that just because a crypto project announces that it has had its Binance listing application approved, this isn’t to say that the news is legitimate.

On the contrary, there have been many unscrupulous projects that have announced they have been added to the Binance new coins list, but then the news turns out to be fake. As a result, the second announcement that investors should look for is from Binance itself.

In a similar nature to the stock markets, seasoned crypto investors will typically ‘buy the news’.

This means that an approved crypto listing on Binance will often experience the vast bulk of its upward pricing trajectory before the market goes live.

This is why investors will often search for the best new crypto on Binance through third-party platforms, with the view of buying the coin as early as practically possible.

Binance is by far the largest crypto exchange in this market. In the prior 24 hours of writing, Binance has attracted more than $6 billion worth of volume. During bull markets, Binance will often process over $70 billion in daily trading volume.

Being listed on Binance is a major coup for a cryptocurrency project, considering the volume that the exchange attracts in addition to its 100+ million users.

Moreover, as we noted several times in this guide, Binance does not approve a lot of listing applications. To reiterate, the number of new cryptocurrency released on Binance in 2023 amounts to just a handful.

In summary, this guide has evaluated new Binance listings to keep an eye on in 2023.

As noted, the exchange has approved very few new coins in the last 12 months, highlighting that Binance is only interested in high-grade projects.

One of the projects that could get listed on Binance is Wall Street Memes, which is already seeing huge investment and has massive community backing. Given its successful presale launch and unique features, $WSM appears poised for a potential listing.

Since its launch, the $WSM token presale has raised more than $6.25 million in just over two weeks.



What new coins are coming to Binance?

Binance recently added trending meme coins PEPE and FLOKI to its exchange, but usually keeps tight-lipped about what else is being added. In terms of rumors, potential new Binance listings include $SPONGE and $TAMA, two high-potential meme coin projects. Other presale projects, such as Wall Street Memes, AiDoge and ecoterra, could get a listing in the future.

How do I get a new cryptocurrency before listing?

The best way to get a new cryptocurrency before it is listed on Binance or any other exchange for that matter is to invest in the project’s presale campaign. This strategy recently proved very successful for those investing in the Tamadoge presale, not least because TAMA has since returned 10x in price appreciation.

What are the newest crypto coins?

Some of the newest crypto coins to keep an eye on include Wall Street Memes, AiDoge, Sponge, ecoterra, DeeLance, yPredict and Launchpad XYZ.

Can you buy new coins on Binance?

Yes, as soon as a new coin is listed on Binance, investors from all over the world can invest in the respective project. However, to avoid paying a premium, it is often worth buying the coin in question before it goes live on Binance. This is because seasoned investors will often 'buy the news'.



