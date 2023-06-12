Netflix Plans to Cut Spending by $300 Million in 2023 – WSJ – The Wall Street Journal

Netflix Plans to Cut Spending by $300 Million in 2023

WSJ News Exclusive

Netflix plans to reduce its spending by $300 million this year, according to people familiar with the matter, as the streaming giant continues its push to improve profitability in a competitive market.

