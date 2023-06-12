Magisk v26.0 adds Android 14 compatibility, while dropping legacy … – XDA Developers

No more support for Android Lollipop, though

Magisk is probably a name that needs no introduction to Android modding enthusiasts, but for the uninitiated, it's a versatile open source software which allows for systemless root access. For the tinkerers and those still entrenched in the customizability of ROMs in the truest sense of the term, there are very few solutions that match Magisk and the vast array of Magisk modules. The tool is now being updated to version 26.0, which introduces support for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series as well as other Galaxy devices launched with Android 13 and lays the groundwork for Android 14.

Not only does the latest release come with the necessary fixes for the boot image patch routine related to Android 14, but it also includes some notable changes and improvements to Magic Mount, Zygisk API, plus a ton of under-the-hood tweaks and enhancements. The stable build can now handle the init_boot image for Samsung firmware as well, which means you don't need to opt for a third-party fork or bleeding edge builds in order to root the Galaxy S23.

Notably, the SELinux patching component has been refreshed in this version with an improved pre-init partition detection mechanism. As a result, there are some minor changes in the Magisk installation steps. While the direct boot image patching method is unaffected, any installation of Magisk v26.0 and higher using a custom recovery environment will require a subsequent re-installation through the Magisk app after the initial boot up.

For those still clinging on to older Android phones, we have some bad news, as Magisk v26.0 is no longer compatible with any pre-Android 6.0 devices. Sadly, this means future versions will only support Marshmallow or higher. That is undoubtedly a blow for some people rocking legacy hardware, but it’s indeed a necessary measure to minimize the regression factor and keep the codebase as much lean as possible.

The full changelog for Magisk v26.0 is just below:

You can grab the latest release by heading over to Magisk's GitHub project page. At the time of writing, the pre-compiled binaries aren't ready for download. Nonetheless, the official changelog is up, so the build should be available soon.

Source: Magisk GitHub

