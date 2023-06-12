Cardano Price Prediction 2022 – 2025 – Tekedia

Cardano (ADA) builds on much of Ethereum’s achievements and aims to take them one step further. But what is Cardano worth in 2022 and beyond? When will Cardano explode? We’ll list those in this guide and our ADA price predictions.

According to the latest Cardano price prediction, the price of Cardano will reach $2.57 by the end of 2022, rising to $4.14 by the end of 2023 and $10.15 by the end of 2025. Cardano will then rise to $19.42 in 2027, and $39.49 in 2030.

If you’re going to invest in any cryptocurrency, no matter how hyped it may be, you must always devote some of your research time to analyzing its past performance. Let’s take a look at some of Cardano’s key historical price movements.

What was Cardano’s starting price?: 1 ADA = $0.0024 in December 2016 during its ICO. CoinMarketCap first started tracking the price of Cardano on the 10th of February 2017 trading at $0.026.

What is Cardano’s highest price?: Cardano’s all-time high is $3.10, which it reached on the 2nd of September 2021.

What is Cardano’s lowest price?: Cardano’s all-time low is $0.01735, which it hit on the 1st of October 2017.

In 2021, Cardano began the year at $0.1753 and ended the year at $1.3102 — a 647% increase for the year. ADA has a 52-week low of $0.7528.

Cardano ADA/USD Chart



Long-term Cardano price predictions indicate that ADA will perform exceptionally well. According to our forecast, the value of the Cardano crypto can rise to $2.50 by the end of 2022, $4.60 in 2023, and achieve a mean price of $10.15 by 2025. That’s an increase of over 600%.

On top of having a fluid understanding of ADA’s historical price, we also need to have a good grasp of what factors may influence its price in the future. Armed with this knowledge, you can calculate your own Cardano ADA price predictions and answer for yourself — ‘should I invest in Cardano?’

Two of the biggest factors to consider for Cardano price predictions are supply and demand and the Bitcoin price. As demand grows for ADA, its limited supply will lead to an increase in Cardano’s value. This will be further compounded by increased interest in Bitcoin over the coming years. Meanwhile, the growth of the Cardano platform, its user base and increased partnerships will likely increase demand for ADA.

Another major issue that Cardano needs to confront is the speed at which it develops. It cannot just wait for competitors to fail. Its open-source nature has allowed many rivals to catch up with Cardano and now many of its revolutionary ideas are no longer new (for example, blockchains with multiple layers). On top of that, before September 2021 many skeptics felt that Cardano was only hype because of how long it took them to release its smart contracts functionality.

That said, big upgrades are coming, such as the implementation of Hydra — a layer 2 protocol that will make Cardano considerably faster by processing transactions off-chain and securing them on the settlement layer. This improvement will supposedly mean that Cardano will be able to process a million transactions per second. This would make Cardano the fastest cryptocurrency by a substantial margin.

All in all, it is much harder to come across bad news about Cardano than good news. Cautious investors can profit from investing in Cardano either as a short-term investment (one year) or long-term investment (five to 10 years). Here are the latest Cardano price forecasts for 2022 to 2030.

The introduction of Hydra could make Cardano the fastest and most efficient blockchain in the world in 2022 — it could be massive news for investors.

The Cardano upgrades could increase investor confidence in ADA. Cardano will need to get back above $1 as soon as possible and rally to test the $2 – $3 level – that’s possible based on the chart even as part of a short squeeze and putting in a lower high before further downside – shorts rarely get a free ride all the way down.

As Cardano speeds up development in 2023, we may see the first examples of side chains in the Basho phase. Starting 2023 at $1.62, bullish sentiment will carry Cardano to $2.14 by the end of the year. Our short-term 2023 Cardano prediction also estimates a max price of $2.63 and a min price of $1.23. ADA will have an average price of $2.82 in 2023.

By 2024, we could reach the end of the Basho era and start the Voltaire era and Cardano will become more self-sustainable. In 2024, bulls will push ADA to a maximum of $4.12 while the bears will not be able to push any lower than $2.55. If the crypto market does well, Cardano will have an average price of $5.48 at the end of 2024, as per our ADA price prediction.

So, should I invest in Cardano? Well, our short-term ADA Cardano predictions suggest short-term investing could pay off handsomely. Between 2022 and 2024, ADA could be worth between a low of $0.67 and a high of $5.50. But could Cardano perform better in the long term? Let’s look at our Cardano predictions for 2025 and beyond.

By 2025, Cardano will release many updates that will further democratize the platform and attract more investors. Further gains in 2025 will see Cardano reach a top target of $10, a low price of $6.88 and secure an average of $10.30 by the end of the year.

Attaining the average price would mean a 653% increase since the beginning of the current year, according to the latest long-term Cardano price forecast.

2027 will see Cardano buzz with services and new tokens as Cardano’s ecosystem continues to grow. Surpassing $20.00 early on in 2027, our five-year Cardano price prediction expects an all-time high of $26.44. For the rest of 2027, Cardano will build a strong level of support around a low of $10.10 and gradually increase to an average of $19.42 by the end of the year.

Cardano has likely forged many more partnerships with governments across the globe by 2028 and could be in use by some large government institutions, particularly in regards to identification and record-keeping. The 2028 predicted high is $33.13 and the low is $18.13, based on our ADA price prediction forecast. Expect an average price of $26.30 and a closing price of $24.74 for 2028.

2029 could be the year Cardano topples Ethereum price or becomes a serious competitor to its dominance in the crypto market. 2029 will start with Cardano at $25.57 and see it rally to a yearly high of $38.71, potentially hitting a low of $23.94 in between. Continuing its upwards trajectory, our 2029 Cardano price prediction places ADA/USD at an average of $36.90 by the end of December 2029.

Cardano crypto could be running whole countries and the lifeblood of many multinational corporations by 2030. Beating its current all-time high by 1,200% in 2030, Cardano will hit a legendary high of $40 in 2030 and hold strong with an estimated low of $34.18. Spending much of 2030 above $36.00, ADA will end the year with an average price of $39.69 per coin, as per the long-term Cardano price prediction.



Cardano is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the market today. Cardano price predictions in the double and triple digits are not out of the question. Those high price targets may take time to play out however as Cardano is already a top 10 crypto by market cap. Alongside Dogecoin and XRP it is one of two cheap cryptos to buy under $1 in price, although the total supply and circulating supply are important metrics to understanding token prices and making Cardano price predictions – ADA has a total supply of 45 billion coins, of which 33.6 billion are currently in circulation.

If you’ve been looking for Cardano price predictions for 2022-2025, we hope you’ve found this article helpful. Cryptocurrency investing is notoriously risky and it’s vital to have a robust risk management strategy in place if you’re considering adding Cardano to your portfolio — however, trending cryptocurrency suggests the value of Cardano will ultimately rise by around 660% by the year 2025.

According to these predictions, it seems that it’s best to invest in Cardano if you’re prepared to play the long game. We may be unlikely to see a dramatic price increase, but the charts suggest it could be a smart investment for those who are happy to take long-term positions.

Cardano will reach $25 by 2028 and will then proceed to rocket past it to $26.44, according to our Cardano price prediction.

Cardano will not reach $100 in the foreseeable future. The current Cardano price prediction estimates it will reach $38 at the highest by 2030.

ADA will not $1,000 any time soon. So far, no Cardano price predictions have been brave enough to suggest such a humongous increase.

Cardano has already proven itself to be a great investment. So far the leading crypto has been a profitable investment, attaining an ROI of 4,931.81% since its launch.

Cardano is arguably one of the best cryptocurrencies to own. It has the most reputable background of any crypto project so far. If Charles Hoskinson’s vision is realized, we could be running entire countries with Cardano in the future.

It is far too late to buy Cardano. Though the value of ADA has appreciated massively over the past few years, given the wide scope of Cardano and its potential, it could increase significantly more.

Digital assets such as Cardano’s ADA are best bought from crypto exchanges. Before creating an account and buying Cardano, you’ll want to do some thorough research to see if they suit your needs (and to avoid scams!). Once you have bought ADA, you’ll want to store it in a Cardano wallet.

Our five-year Cardano ADA price prediction anticipates a 2,325% increase to an astounding high of $26.44 by 2027.

In ten years, you can expect to see Cardano work its way to $50 or even $60 per coin based on the trajectory of our long-term Cardano price prediction.

Yes, Cardano will go up in both the short and long term based on our 2022 to 2030 Cardano price prediction. Price predictions are highly subjective, Cardano price prediction suggests that ADA will increase. Historical data also backs up this possibility. However, never assume that an asset will go up forever.

TI Partners represents articles from our partners, including NGOs, governments and companies.

