Microsoft Office Suite Free for Students / Overview – School District of Palm Beach County

Educate. Affirm. Inspire.



District Students Can Now Download Microsoft Office for Free

Microsoft’s Student Advantage Program provides free downloads of the full version of Microsoft Office (Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, Access, etc.) for all Palm Beach County students, in operated schools, for use on their personal and mobile devices.

Notes:

Charter schools are not covered under the SDPBC license agreement and would need to negotiate directly with Microsoft.

3300 Forest Hill Boulevard

West Palm Beach, FL 33406

Get Directions

Phone: (561) 434-8000

Fax:

Email Us

source