AirPods Pro 2 Tidbits: Heavier Charging Case, Lanyards Sold … – MacRumors

Apple this week introduced second-generation AirPods Pro with improved audio quality, longer battery life, up to 2x as much noise cancellation as the original AirPods Pro, a revamped charging case with Find My support and water resistance, a new extra small ear tip option, the ability to swipe up and down on the stem to adjust volume, and more.



In addition to these major new features, there are some smaller tidbits about the new AirPods Pro that we have gathered below.

The new AirPods Pro will be available to order this Friday, September 9, with pricing set at $249 in the United States, which is the same price as the original. The second-generation AirPods Pro will be available on September 23.



The new charging case weighs 50.8 grams without the AirPods Pro inside, making the new case around 11% heavier than the original, which weighs 45.6 grams. On the other hand, the weight of the left and right AirPods Pro earbuds is virtually unchanged.

AirPods Pro now feature a skin-detect sensor that can more accurately detect if the AirPods are placed in someone’s ears compared to the dual optical sensors in the original AirPods Pro. Apple says the improved sensor more accurately turns on or off audio playback on the new AirPods Pro, contributing to longer battery life.

The skin-detect sensor was first added to the third-generation standard AirPods last year.



The new AirPods Pro charging case features a built-in lanyard loop on the right side of the case for attaching a lanyard, but Apple says the lanyards are sold separately. Apple’s online store currently has one lanyard available from Incase for $12.95.

In addition to charging via MagSafe and Lightning, the new AirPods Pro case can now be charged with an Apple Watch’s magnetic charging puck.



Apple announced that customers can personalize the second-generation AirPods Pro case with their own Memoji free of charge via the Apple Store app.

Like the iPhone 14, the new AirPods Pro support Bluetooth 5.3, according to Apple’s tech specs. Bluetooth 5.3 could pave the way for the AirPods Pro to support LE Audio, which would have several benefits for the wireless headphones, but Apple has not made any mention of the device supporting LE Audio at this time.

