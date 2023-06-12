New OLED iPad Pro Leak Reveals Jaw-Dropping 80% Price Increase – Forbes

Apple’s next-gen iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be significantly more expensive than their predecessors when they launch later this year. Now it looks like Apple’s flagship iPad Pros will blow these price increases out of the water with their next upgrade.

According to The Elec, Apple will increase the price of iPad Pros by as much as 80% when the range debuts with new OLED displays next year. As a result, the lineup will cost more than an M2 MacBook Air, and more than a 16-inch MacBook Pro at the top end.

Apple iPad Pro concept

Breaking this down, The Elec says the OLED-equipped 11-inch iPad Pro will start at $1,500, an increase of 80%, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will start at $1,800, an increase of 60%.

For comparison, an M2 MacBook Air starts at $1,199, a 14-inch M2 MacBook Pro from $1,999 and its 16-inch variant from $2,499. This latter price is something the 12.9-inch OLED iPad Pro will surpass with ease, given the additional $1,100 storage tiers Apple already offers for current iPad Pro models.

And yes, it really is the OLED display behind these astronomical price increases, with The Elec highlighting the cutting edge panel Apple has chosen:

Apple iPad Pro concept image

Last week The Elec, revealed the supply chain cost of these 11-inch and 12.9-inch panels to be $270 and $350, respectively. “It is two to three times higher than the existing 10-inch low-end IT product OLED panel supply price of $100 to $150,” the report states.

Historically, customers can expect to pay more than double the price Apple pays its supply chain for components. For example, the bill of materials (BoM) for the current 128GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are estimated to be $510 and $464, respectively. Apple retails both devices at $1,099.

Quite what the logic is behind Apple’s seismic price increases remains to be seen. In recent years, the company has attempted to differentiate its Pro and non-Pro lines through broader features and a growing price disparity. But even with the mother of all overhauls, this feels like crossing a line.

