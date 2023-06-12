Albertsons Sincerely Health intros Apple watch integration – Drug Store News

Albertsons is collaborating with Apple to bring activity data from Apple Watch and iPhone to the Sincerely Health digital health and wellness platform. Customers who wear Apple Watch Series 3 or later can now choose to share their activity data with their Sincerely Health account and earn up to 75 points daily for closing all three Activity rings: Move, Exercise and Stand. Customers who do not have an Apple Watch can connect their iPhone with iOS 16 through the Fitness app and earn up to 25 points each day for closing their Move ring.

“We are taking another step towards our commitment to inspire well-being by rewarding customers for their physical activity. Customers can now connect their Apple Watch or iPhone and receive rewards for closing their activity rings,” said Omer Gajial, chief digital officer and executive vice president of health at Albertsons. “By integrating Apple Watch with the Sincerely Health platform, we are making it easy for customers to get value and also receive incentives for achieving their fitness goals.”

[Read more: Albertsons launches Sincerely, Food campaign]

Additionally, all Sincerely Health users can improve their overall health score and earn points toward grocery coupons and discounts by setting up one or multiple goals related to physical activity, nutrition, lifestyle and sleep. Users can manage their personal data by choosing what information to share.

Sincerely Health is designed to measure a customer’s Health Score based on seven dimensions of well-being: activity, mindfulness, sleep, mental well-being, physical health, nutrition and healthy habits. Therefore, customers can access health-related resources and receive personalized guidance and recommendations for selecting the right foods and establishing mental and general well-being goals. Sincerely Health also offers an online pharmacy experience where customers can manage pharmacy prescriptions and schedule vaccine appointments.

[Read more: Albertsons offers personalized health, pharmacy services via Sincerely Health]

Sincerely Health is a free digital health and wellness tool available on 16 Albertsons grocery banners and websites, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Shaw’s, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Tom Thumb and more.

source